Chartreuse cabinetry brightens a mudroom makeover for a young family

1 The A-Street Prints wallpaper with airy, botanical line drawings on a blank background counterbalances the dense floor tile pattern so that the spaces don’t feel busy. The mudroom walls are painted a similar bright white: Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace.

To address the flow and storage needs in the mudroom on the lower level of her clients’ Needham home, Nina Seed designed a series of built-ins for the much-used area. “It’s crucial that this busy thoroughfare between the garage, stair, and playroom stay clear,” she says. The owners also asked that the decor reflect the personality of their young family. Taking cues from the black-and-white color scheme she implemented upstairs, Seed used bold black-and-white patterns in the powder room and mudroom, then punctuated it with a pop of unconventional color. “We do so many timeless, English-inspired mudrooms,” the Nina Seed Interiors founder says. “This one is about giving the client some fun.”

2 A mix of materials and finishes — the CB2 textured, cast-aluminum mirror frame, the vanity’s Lisa Jarvis oyster-shaped knobs, and the faceted flush-mount light fixture — infuse dimension into the high-contrast palette.

3 The black vanity boasts a crisp, white-quartz countertop. “There are already three black-and-white patterns, so we wanted to keep the stone quiet,” Seed says. “It also allows the matte-black faucet to stand out.”

4 The built-in, painted Benjamin Moore’s Citrus Burst, is a bold prelude to the playroom down the hall. The shoe drawers’ metal mesh insets allow air to circulate.

5 The white-on-black combination of the bench seat cushion, which is the reverse of the black-on-white wallpaper pairing, matches the intensity of the saturated millwork and is quite durable. “Dirt from the kiddos or the dog can be wiped off easily,” Seed adds.

6 Large Soho Studio floor tiles made in Spain resemble terrazzo, but are actually budget-friendly porcelain with a matte finish. “The random pattern and hex shape hide the grout lines so the floor looks like poured terrazzo,” Seed says.

