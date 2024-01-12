For sale: Homes listed for less than $500,000

CONDO FEE $158 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $320,000 in 2018

PROS This condo is on the first floor of a four-unit, 1920 building, about half a mile from the Orange Line, shops, and restaurants in Malden Center. Right of the entry hall, there’s a sunny living room followed by a bedroom, both with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Farther down the hall, there’s a large closet at left with laundry hookups; nearby stairs lead to a shared basement with private storage room. Through an archway in back, the kitchen has wood-look tile, pressed tin ceiling, and stainless appliances, and there’s a pantry mudroom that leads out to the parking area (where two spots are deeded to this unit). There’s an updated bathroom off the kitchen. CONS Train tracks run directly behind the building; washer and dryer are excluded.

The kitchen of 240 Pearl Street, Malden Handout

Jaclyn Edwards, Century 21 North East, 617-605-9239, kristingennetti.com

$450,000

29 WARREN AVENUE / RANDOLPH

29 Warren Avenue, Randolph Handout

SQUARE FEET 940

LOT SIZE 0.26 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $280,000 in 2018

PROS This 1950 ranch sits on a quiet dead-end street less than a mile from the town center. The front entry opens into the living room with hardwood floors and recessed lights. The dining room at right has a built-in china cabinet; across a small breakfast bar, the remodeled kitchen has quartz counters, stainless appliances, and an elegant geometric tile backsplash. The main bedroom is left of the living room. A short hall with stylish wall covering links the newer bath and the smaller bedroom, where a glass door leads to a three-season room with cathedral ceilings and skylight. The attached garage has overhead storage, workshop, and cedar closet, plus access to the spacious backyard; there’s laundry in the basement. CONS No deck.

29 Warren Avenue, Randolph Handout

Mike Freeman, Coldwell Banker, 617-759-1513, Mike.Freeman@NEMoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.