Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I am older, not caught up in social media (“To Address Your Child’s Social Media Addiction, Start by Looking in the Mirror,” November 12). Had the cellphone come along when I was younger, I am sure I would be as attached to it as the next person. I live on a street with a Little League field and recreation area, so many people walk by my home. At least 90 percent are on a phone, including young boys in a group going to games, parents pushing a carriage, high schoolers on their way home, couples strolling together... I once observed a dad, mom, and 5 year old out for a walk — all three on cellphones! I can only guess at the addictive lure of this device. I feel I have been spared, to some degree, because of my age, and that having a phone as another appendage would impact my life in a negative way.

Mary Jane Quinn

Students and children have consistently demonstrated an inability to manage these devices. The reality is that we regulate drugs and alcohol and porn but we do not regulate [cellphones]. These devices are one of the cornerstone elements of the teen mental health crisis.

CJJJR

Offering Condolences

This wonderful Miss Conduct is both timely and universally applicable (“The Mourning After,” November 12). Who has not had to confront the very questions [surrounding how to best honor the death of a “meaningful acquaintance”] that it posed? Beautifully written, it should be copied, with Robin Abrahams’s permission, by every funeral home to be given to all who sit before them.

Barbara Harting

You could always write a condolence note to the family and mention that, as requested, you have made a donation to whatever charity was named in the obituary.

kim10024

I don’t think that the letter writer is concerned about getting thanks for their donation — I think they just want to make sure that the family knows how much the loved one meant to other people. In the intense grief of loss, it’s so meaningful to know that your loved one touched the world and that people we don’t even know will miss them too.

RememberingTonyC

Baked In

Suzanne Matson’s Connections was terrific (“The Cookie Fortress,” November 19). Matson revealed the complexity of her mom in such an honest, straightforward way. She left the rough spots un-sanded and acknowledged her mother’s smoother, positive contributions. I especially appreciate how the writer sprinkled in so many instances of seemingly paradoxical, seemingly contradictory features of her mom — and of life. She continually illuminated the idea that events — and people — have polarities: the metaphorical bomb making them all more a family as it promised their undoing; her bitter sadness laced with the scent of sugar — such beautiful descriptions of messy, complicated reality.

Rick Schnable

“We, the family, had an expiration date. It always felt like the four of us were on a journey to the end of something, even when I was too young to understand the what or the why.” This [line from Connections] made me choke up. Such a moving and compassionate way to describe the breakup of a marriage and family.

user_2096878

[Instead of turning to baking,] I feed birds and wildlife.... It is a habit I began when parts of my own extended family imploded.

lexgal

I truly appreciated this beautifully written ode to Christmas baking and what it means. Our home too was filled with cookie angst in December — endless baking, cookies only. My mother taught me how to make every variation of the holiday cookies. By the time I was 12, I was the sole baker — I enjoyed it and had more time available than my mother to undertake the task.

Pam Burch

West Newbury

Then and Now

Jon Gorey’s On the Block column had me flashing back to 1977, when I lived in the second floor apartment at 265 Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown (“Charlestown Charm,” November 19). I probably paid about $300 a month for the then-shabby quarters with gas space heaters in the kitchen and living room, which became the “nursery” for my newborn son. Now that unit goes for $700,000?!

Judy Matthews

Haverhill

Put to the Test

High school students have so many pressures — passing the MCAS to graduate shouldn’t be one of them (Perspective, November 26). Imagine how our teachers would feel without the pressure to teach to the test, if they had the ability to expose our high schoolers to more valuable, real-life lessons? The world is a beautiful place to explore and reading and writing is at the core — let’s give teachers and students the freedom to really learn!

Elizabeth LaFond Coppez

Education is supposed to teach children in a manner that assists them in the greatest way possible to reach their individual potential. The MCAS is not at all relevant to what education is supposed to accomplish, and puts unnecessary stress on students. I also strongly question the cultural relevance of the test itself. I believe social-emotional learning is paramount for students to thrive and achieve. When changes to the MCAS were made in recent years, I found them non-educationally pertinent to the very serious needs of today’s students. All kinds of skills need to be promoted for students to reach their potential. I find the push to retain MCAS wasteful, irrelevant, and a misperception of today’s realities and needs in the educational sphere.

Rachel I. Branch

This article confirms my perceptions around the dismal achievement levels in US secondary education. There are many skilled and dedicated teachers — and many unskilled. Teachers unions are receiving significant pay and benefit raises for nine months of work, paid for by taxpayers. Perhaps testing should be implemented for teachers instead of students.

James Bacon

[Arguing for] dismantling one of the best education systems in the country under the pretense of equity with no balanced counter-argument speaks volumes about the liberal bias at the Globe. Appalling.

Kevin Flaherty

Amen to Dani Charbonneau’s Perspective. I have been screaming this point since MCAS was made a graduation requirement. It was supposed to be an assessment of the schools, not the kids. If a kid shows up every day, puts in the work, and passes their courses (even if barely), they deserve to graduate. And shame on a state that negates all that good faith effort by relying on a standardized test.

Lori Dougherty

This initiative [to eliminate the graduation requirement] is counter-productive to fostering student responsibility and the accountability of the school system to properly educate students with at least some set of minimal academic competencies. School systems should welcome standardize testing as a measurement of both the schools’ and students’ performance. MCAS can also indicate specific schools where academic expectations are falling short. Promoting accountability and personal responsibility will promote a much stronger, more robust generation of students preparing for college and the workplace.

Ara Jeknavorian and Milka Jeknavorian

Chelmsford





Tossing MCAS as a graduation requirement and repurposing it as a sophomore assessment means that students would get diplomas with no proof that they have learned anything, which is the mission of schools: educating graduates to join and participate in a democratic, civil society. Charbonneau selected a single, non-representative MCAS question in an effort to show that the MCAS exam is elitist and out of touch. It isn’t. The statewide pass rate is 96 percent. Trying to cancel student anxiety over this demonstrably passable test is a disservice to all students. In addition to encouraging test preparation, test stress helps prepare them for coping with the anxiety of college academics or life in the real world. As long as the primary goal of schools is to prepare all students for the real world, and not protect them from it, the MCAS graduation requirement should remain.

Steven Reilly

