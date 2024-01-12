‘Robust’ winter storm packing rain and gusty winds could lead to more flooding, forecasters say

The system is expected to arrive shortly after midnight Saturday and persist into daytime hours, forecasters at the weather service office in Norton wrote Friday morning.

“A robust winter storm will impact southern New England late this evening throughout the overnight,” forecasters wrote Friday. “Strong wind gusts are expected along the coast, which enhances the coastal flooding potential, fresh water/river flooding, and dangerous marine conditions.”

Another wave of rainfall is expected in Massachusetts and Rhode Island early Saturday that could lead to more flooding along rivers and streams and in coastal communities, the National Weather Service said Friday.

But before the rain comes, winds will strengthen and gusts between 35 and 55 miles per hour are possible until the system fades away on Saturday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

A flood warning is in effect for 11 rivers and streams in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Charles River in Dover, the Pawcatuck River in Westerly, the Pawtuxet River at Cranston and the Assabet River in Maynard, forecasters wrote.

“Another powerful storm system then impacts the region tonight into Saturday, bringing a renewed or worsened risk for areal and river flooding, strong southeast winds and coastal flooding,’' forecasters wrote Friday.

A flood warning is also in effect for coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island timed to the 10 a.m. high tide on Saturday.

The stormy weather comes just days after the region endured a major rain event that generated flooding in some coastal communities and in Rhode Island.

The new wave of rain means that rivers and streams already above flood stage or nearing flood stage won’t be easing, forecasters wrote.

This is a developing story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.