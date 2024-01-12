Boston Public Schools will close its last middle school at end of next school year

BPS said it will likely use the building for another school.

As part of the plan, which was first reported by the Dorchester Reporter , the Frederick won’t accept any sixth-graders for admission in the fall. More than 300 students in grades 6-8 attend the school, one of the newer buildings in the district. The Frederick celebrated its 20th year anniversary last fall.

Boston Public Schools intends to close the Lilla Frederick Pilot Middle School at the end of the 2024-25 school year, which would bring to an end a five-year effort to phase out all of the district’s middle schools , district officials announced Thursday.

Advertisement

“The Frederick School plays a crucial role in the Grove Hall community. We want to reassure the community that the district remains deeply committed to the Frederick building, with the Lilla G. Frederick name, continuing to serve as a BPS school in the Grove Hall community,’ Natalie Diaz Ake, a regional superintendent, wrote in a letter to families Thursday.

News of the Frederick’s closing came one month after BPS announced it was planning to consolidate UP Academy Boston, a middle school in South Boston, with UP Academy Dorchester, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8, at the end of this school year.

The closures of the city’s middle schools are part of a broader effort to address a dramatic decline in enrollment of about 8,000 students across the district over the past decade, bringing total enrollment to about 48,000 students. More closures and consolidations are expected to follow, according to a facilities plan BPS released last week that has stoked fears of mass closures.

The plan, which envisions a stronger reliance on large schools, offered dramatically different potential scenarios for school closures. The most extreme scenario suggests as many as half of the district’s schools could close, while other scenarios would lead to far fewer school closings.

Advertisement

Superintendent Mary Skipper, one day after the facilities plan was released, immediately went on the defensive, assuring principals in a letter that the district had no plans to close half the schools.

When BPS initiated its plan to phase out middle schools, it had only six middle schools left, after several others had already closed or merged with other schools. The Frederick has seen its enrollment decline during that time by more than 100 students.

















James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.