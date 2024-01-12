Car suspended 10 feet up in trees after crash in Longmeadow

After veering off the road and into a wooded area in Longmeadow Thursday, a car hit “a brim or dirt planting area” and went airborne, becoming wedged in a group of trees about 10 feet in the air, officials said.

This car had some serious ups.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive, fire officials said in a statement.

The two people inside the car were not injured. They were helped out of the car by emergency responders within five minutes, said Deputy Fire Chief John Rigney of the Longmeadow Fire Department.

