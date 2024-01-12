fb-pixelCar suspended 10 feet up in trees after crash in Longmeadow - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Car suspended 10 feet up in trees after crash in Longmeadow

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 12, 2024, 1 hour ago
A car struck a curb and became wedged about ten feet in the air between a group of trees Thursday night in Longmeadow.Longmeadow Fire Department

This car had some serious ups.

After veering off the road and into a wooded area in Longmeadow Thursday, a car hit “a brim or dirt planting area” and went airborne, becoming wedged in a group of trees about 10 feet in the air, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive, fire officials said in a statement.

The two people inside the car were not injured. They were helped out of the car by emergency responders within five minutes, said Deputy Fire Chief John Rigney of the Longmeadow Fire Department.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

