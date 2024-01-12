City of Providence to pay $11m in settlement with biker injured in police-involved moped crash

Gonsalves, now 27, was in a coma for months after the crash. He continues to suffer from significant physical and neurological damage, including a seizure disorder and memory problems, said his family’s lawyer, Jude Kerrison.

A lawyer for the family of Jhamal Gonsalves said the family is happy with the settlement, which will be placed in a trust to provide for his medical care.

PROVIDENCE — The family of a biker who was critically injured in a crash while being followed by Providence police has reached an $11 million settlement with the city of Providence.

Gonsalves, a motor-cross rider and boat painter at the Newport shipyard, was participating in a “ride-out” in October 2020 with hundreds of other off-road bikers and ATV riders streaming through the streets of Providence. Police officers were following them.

Advertisement

Gonsalves, who was riding a scooter, veered off onto a side street, where he crashed onto a sidewalk and hit a wall. A patrolman who was following Gonsalves’ scooter crashed his cruiser into a stop sign, which slammed down onto Gonsalves’ helmet.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The crash ignited angry and violent protests against the Providence police. However, in January 2021, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that an investigation found no criminal wrongdoing by the officer. Neronha said at the time that while the officer, Kyle Endres, may have misjudged the turn just before the crash, the investigation found that he did not hit Gonsalves, tried to avoid crashing into him, and was not criminally reckless.

The family disagreed and filed a federal lawsuit against the city, then-chief Hugh T. Clements Jr., then-commissioner Steven M. Pare, and officers Endres and Brad McParlin.

Jude Kerrison, the lawyer for the family of Jhamal Gonsalves, spoke to the media Monday after the Providence Police Department released the body camera videos. Gonsalves’ parents and some of his seven brothers and sisters attended the news conference. Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff

“At the time that this happened, he was a young man with the world at his feet. He was very talented with the motorcycle,” Kerrison said. “He had a good job that he liked, an employer who liked him, it’s unlikely that he’s ever going to be able to return to work due to this injury and the complications from it.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit was heading to trial this spring when the city and Gonsalves’ family reached the settlement. Gonsalves and his mother, Tia Tribble, signed the settlement on Jan. 4, and Judge William Smith dismissed the lawsuit on Friday. The payments will be made in equal installments of $5.5 million, on Feb. 15, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

“It is my hope that this settlement will provide some relief for Jhamal and his family,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said in statement. The City has worked closely in mediation under the supervision of the Honorable Judge William Smith to come to this agreement.”

There is no finding of liability or fault on any party. However, Kerrison said the incident is about negligence.

“Whether they did it on purpose or by accident, it shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “That officer struck the stop sign, and the stop sign struck Jhamal, and it never should have happened. Jhamal was going the speed limit leading up to the crash, and the police officer mounted the curb and hit the stop sign, and that’s what caused the injury.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.