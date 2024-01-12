US Representative Jake Auchincloss demands Boston City Council accept $13 million in federal anti-terrorism funding

A spokesperson for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said Friday that the mayor will refile the grant for the council’s approval before the body’s first full meeting of the year at the end of the month.

The City Council voted 6-6 to reject the grant in December, blocking funding meant for the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region, which is comprised of Boston and eight neighboring municipalities, including Brookline, which is part of Auchincloss’ district.

US Representative Jake Auchincloss sent a letter to Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune Thursday urging members to accept more than $13 million in federal anti-terrorism funding he described as crucial “considering heightened threats of terrorism fueled by antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

In the letter sent Thursday evening, Auchincloss, who is Jewish and a Democrat, urged the council to approve the funding when it is brought back in front of the body.

“The Israel-Hamas War has heightened our region’s need for counter-terrorism security measures,” Auchincloss wrote. “Greater Boston is a national hub for the Jewish community. As antisemitism proliferates, counter-terrorism funding is more pertinent than ever. Impeding its disbursement could undermine the trust of Greater Boston’s Jewish community.”

The US Department of Homeland Security grants the funds annually to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region. Last year, Brookline used the funds for “personnel training, technology upgrades, new public safety vehicles, and community preparedness measures,” Auchincloss stated in the letter, adding that the grant is designated for cities with a high risk of terrorism activity, and has historically been approved unanimously by the council.

Auchincloss slammed the council for the December vote in Thursday’s letter, saying the $13.3 million in funding is urgently needed. He cited recent congressional testimony by Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who said he sees “blinking lights everywhere,” and is “especially concerned about the possibility of Hamas supporters engaging in violence on the group’s behalf.”

Auchincloss also expressed concern over preliminary data collected by the Anti-Defamation League, which indicate reports of antisemitic incidents have “skyrocketed” since Oct. 7.





