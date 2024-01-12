Dog accidentally calls 911; man takes luxury car on an extra-long test drive

At 9:09 p.m. Jan. 4, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a residence on Meadow Lane, and the caller hung up. When police called back , the man who answered said “his dog accidentally dialed 911.” An officer was sent to the address and confirmed that the call had indeed been a mistake.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

JOY RIDE

At 4:32 p.m. Dec. 29, Norwood police received a call from an employee at a luxury car dealership on Route 1 who was worried because they had let a man test drive a 2001 Bentley and had been unable to make contact with him for the “majority of the day up until now.” The staff at the dealership told police that the man, who they believed provided a fake ID, was now promising to return with the vehicle in 15 minutes. But fake ID or no, he did indeed: Police confirmed that the vehicle was returned.

HURT HAWK

State Police Sergeant Gary Ruef and his son, rookie Trooper Ryan Ruef, recently made a great save while they were off-duty. It happened Dec. 14 when they were driving west on Route 102 in Stockbridge and happened upon a red-tailed hawk that was rolling around in the travel lane. The bird was injured and struggling to maintain its balance. The Ruefs suspected it had flown into a vehicle, and they blocked the lane to prevent it from getting hit again. “When approached by the old … er, more veteran … Sergeant, the bird quickly flew into the woods crashing into several trees,” State Police wrote on Instagram and Facebook. “The more agile and fleet footed Trooper Ruef then quickly removed his jacket and [placed a stalk] in it that would have made a pride of lions watching a herd of impala for an afternoon meal proud. As the younger Ruef slowly closed the distance, he threw his coat over the hawk like a net, and just like that he had ‘one in custody.’” The father-and-son rescue team took the hawk to the State Police barracks in Westfield, and it was placed under the care of rehabilitator Tom Ricardi. “We are happy to report that the handsome raptor is expected to make a full recovery and will be released in the spring of 2024,” State Police wrote.

GIVING THANKS

Shortly before 6 p.m. Nov. 18, Arlington police got a call from a resident on Drake Road who wanted to speak to an officer because she had been “yelled at by another neighbor during a community Thanksgiving dinner.” The officer spoke to the caller and the other person involved, and determined that it was “a misunderstanding on portions,” and management would be notified.

GOOD DEED

On the night of Dec. 6, Hanson Police Officer Leo Arseneau was conducting a routine patrol when he came across a car in the parking lot of a business that was closed, so he decided to check and see why the vehicle was there. It was a good thing he did, because an older woman was in the car and her gas tank was empty. She had kept the car on as long as she could to stay warm, and the battery ended up dying. Her cellphone also was dead. After speaking to the woman, Arseneau learned that she had no place to stay, either. So he began calling up some local hotels in the area. “With temperatures hovering about 20 degrees out, she obviously could not be left in a broken-down car,” police wrote on Facebook. “After finding a room for her nearby, he transported her to the hotel, paid for her stay, and made arrangements for her to be picked up this morning.” Arseneau also contacted McQuarrie Auto of Hanson, which fixed her vehicle the following morning and filled the tank with gas. “She was thankful and said her situation was only temporary,” police wrote. “Regardless of your situation, if you need help, we will try to assist you. Leo and McQuarrie’s Auto proved that fact!”

