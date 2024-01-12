Driver dies after crashing car into Powwow River in South Hampton, N.H.

The vehicle was submerged and, due to the swift current, was swept under the bridge, police said.

South Hampton police and fire responded to the report of a crash with entrapment in the area of 171 Hilldale Ave. at 4:41 p.m., South Hampton police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they saw a witness “working tirelessly” to get the driver out of the vehicle.

A South Hampton, New Hampshire resident died after they crashed into a guardrail and went over a bridge and into the swiftly-moving Powwow River Thursday afternoon, police said.

Amesbury police, East Kingston police and fire, Newton police, and Kensington police also responded to the scene, police said.

First responders were able to remove the driver from the vehicle, police said. They were taken to Exeter Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was an older South Hampton resident, South Hampton Police Chief Robert Roy said Friday.

Investigators determined the vehicle was driving west on Hilldale Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, police said. The guardrail gave way, and the vehicle went into the water.

The bridge was closed due to the damage caused by the crash, police said.

“Hilldale Ave is closed at the bridge and impassable due to structural safety concerns,” South Hampton police said in a separate Facebook post Thursday. “It will remain closed until the bridge can be inspected and repaired. Please seek alternate routes. Drive safely!”

Investigators spoke with several witnesses Friday, Roy said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Roy said.

