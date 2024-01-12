Third teenager dies after fatal rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard, State Police say

A third teenager from Boston who was riding a car when it rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester last week has died from his injuries, State Police said Friday.

The third victim was a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale who died Tuesday at a Boston hospital where he was being treated for severe injuries sustained in the early morning crash on Jan. 4, State Police said on Friday.

The name of the third victim, like those of the two other teenagers killed in the crash, will not be released by State Police under a department policy that bans sharing the identities of juvenile victims.