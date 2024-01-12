Third teenager dies after fatal rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard, State Police say

A third teenager from Boston who was riding a car when it rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester last week has died from his injuries, State Police said Friday.
The third victim was a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale who died Tuesday at a Boston hospital where he was being treated for severe injuries sustained in the early morning crash on Jan. 4, State Police said on Friday.
The name of the third victim, like those of the two other teenagers killed in the crash, will not be released by State Police under a department policy that bans sharing the identities of juvenile victims.
Relatives of the youngest victim, 14-year-old Immanuel Brooks, spoke earlier this week about the death of the teenager. Brooks was an eighth-grader at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School who lived with four of his eight siblings in the closely knit family.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to State Police, the four teenagers were riding in a stolen 2013 sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Morrissey Boulevard when it rolled over around 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Both State and Boston police, through spokesmen, have said law enforcement was not pursuing the car prior to the crash.
This is a developing story.
