Fire union officials decry budget cuts for equipment purchases, station upgrades

“The majority of these cuts are reducing local ‘earmarks’ by” 50 percent, union president Richard D. MacKinnon Jr. wrote in the letter, which was posted Thursday to X, formerly Twitter.

The union, which represents over 12,000 firefighters and EMTs, said in a letter to membership that local fire departments will lose roughly $1.68 million as a result of the spending cuts.

The Healey administration’s $375 million in budget cuts announced Monday will result in steep reductions to state funding to local fire departments for equipment purchases and station upgrades, according to the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, a statewide union.

For example, the Easton Fire Department was slated to receive $100,000 for equipment purchases and will now receive $50,000, he said. The Taunton Fire Department was counting on $500,000 for “vital upgrades” to its central fire station but will now receive half that, MacKinnon wrote.

Other communities affected by the cuts include Auburn, Barnstable, Berlin, Billerica, Boston, Boxford, Braintree, Dracut, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Everett, Georgetown, Hanson, Medway, Milford, Natick, Norfolk, Northbridge, Pembroke, Plainville, Quincy, Randolph, Saugus, Sharon, Southbridge, Stoughton, Stow, Tewksbury, Upton,Whitman, Worcester, and a firefighter cancer screening program, he wrote.

“We will continue to dig into these cuts and advocate for the funding to be restored,” MacKinnon wrote. “We implore you to start conversations with your Fire Chiefs and local elected officials to determine how these budget cuts may impact your members.”

A request for comment was sent Friday morning to a spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey.

Healey announced Monday that in response to a tax revenue shortfall, her administration is cutting $375 million in spending, slashing hundreds of millions from programs that provide outreach for seniors, behavioral health supports, homeless shelters, prostate cancer research, and more than 60 others.

In a letter to lawmakers, Healey said reductions to the state’s $56 billion spending plan for fiscal 2024 won’t impact school funding or local aid, and that state officials aren’t planning to lay off any government employees.

Healey officials also confirmed, as previously reported by the Globe, that the administration will cut funding set aside for dozens of local earmarks by 50 percent as part of the spending cuts and reduce the amount of tax revenue expected this budget year by $1 billion.

State tax revenue is running $769 million, or about 4 percent, behind projections midway through the current fiscal year. December marked the sixth successive month that saw tax revenue fail to meet expectations.

Matthew Gorzkowicz, secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, said recently that despite the dreary news, taxpayers should see the news as “a belt-tightening.”

“We don’t see this as a recessionary environment,” the state’s top budget official said. “This is about fiscal responsibility and making sure our budget remains in balance. We can’t spend what we don’t have.”

