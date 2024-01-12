Leader of Fitchburg-based drug trafficking ring sentenced to federal prison

Pedro Baez, 54, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, prosecutors said in a statement.

A man who led a Fitchburg-based drug distribution ring with his son was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday in US District Court in Worcester, according to the US attorney’s office.

Baez was the last of 18 defendants to be sentenced as part of the investigation that began following a fatal overdose in Fitchburg in September, 2018. Police determined that Baez ran the wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine distribution ring with the help of son, Anthony, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Anthony Baez was sentenced to 13 years in prison in December, 2020, the Associated Press reported.

During the investigation, officials seized over 1.8 kilograms of Pedro Baez’s fentanyl and heroin mixture, a stolen, loaded handgun, drug manufacturing equipment, and over $376,000 in cash, the statement said.

In February, 2021, Pedro Baez pleaded guilty to counts of conspiracy to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin, 400 grams of fentanyl, 280 grams of crack cocaine, and 500 grams of cocaine and distribution and intent to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of heroin and cocaine, according to prosecutors.





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.