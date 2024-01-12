The fossil fuel industry should pay for climate disasters

Sadly, the first thought many of us had was, “Oh God, not again” — because this kind of disastrous flooding has become a dangerously regular occurrence in our state. Similar storms in December , September , and April of last year caused millions of dollars in property and infrastructure damage across Rhode Island. (Not to mention inconvenience — I’m still bummed our family couldn’t attend a friend’s Fourth of July party this summer because excessive rainfall made the streets around their home impassable.)

Once again this week, families across Rhode Island woke up to catastrophic flooding : rivers overflowing their banks, cars stranded on submerged roads, working families displaced from their homes, and seniors rescued by boat from flooded apartments.

As a father, I’m struck by how this increasingly extreme weather is experienced by our children, from the more obviously apocalyptic — like the hazy week this summer when kids couldn’t play outside because our skies were filled with wildfire smoke from Canada — to the more mundane, but still heartbreaking — like my son’s mounting sadness at the lack of sledding or snowman-making opportunities during our warming, rainy winters.

Scientists are crystal clear that these weather extremes are directly connected with our changing climate. As the world continues to burn fossil fuels, the greenhouse gases we add to the atmosphere trap more and more heat, adding more energy to the climate system and fueling more extreme weather across the globe. And it’s getting worse: Of the 10 hottest years on record, all have occurred since 2010, with 2023 ranking as the hottest year ever recorded. Our planet is hotter now than it has been at any point over the past 12,000 years, meaning we are exiting the stable climatic conditions that supported the entire span of human civilization. The world we are entering today is one that humanity quite literally did not evolve to face.

Of course, as climate disasters intensify and become more frequent, the costs of their damages continue to grow. Between 1980 and 1999, the United States experienced roughly four separate billion-dollar (inflation-adjusted) weather disasters a year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Between 2018 and 2022, that number jumped to an average of 18. In 2023, we experienced a record 28, bringing total costs to close to $100 billion for the year.

And as costs rise, so does an important question: Who should pay for them? Right now, the answer is: All of us. Whether it’s the working families who “lost everything” to rising floodwaters, the immediate costs of disaster recovery, the local taxes that fund those services, or the higher insurance premiums we’re hit with year after year, the public is picking up the bill. Meanwhile, there’s a group that’s been entirely let off the hook: the fossil fuel industry.

Recent exposés of internal documents show that corporations like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell have long understood with shocking accuracy that their fossil fuel products would cause, in their own words, “catastrophic” climate change. And they clearly believed the science: Exxon, Chevron, and Shell each invested many tens of millions of dollars to raise oil rigs and offshore natural gas platforms to withstand sea level rise.

Instead of telling the rest of us, these companies spent billions on massive disinformation campaigns to deny the reality of climate change, mislead the public about the risks their products were creating, and block any action to address this existential threat. They’ve made trillions of dollars from their deception, and continue to rake in record profits. This year, after profiting off the war in Ukraine and using other geopolitical conflicts to gouge us at the gas pump and drive up our home heating bills, the world’s five largest oil companies are rewarding shareholders with record payouts of more than $100 billion — the same amount spent on disaster recovery last year. Just as tobacco companies continued to push cigarettes even after they knew smoking caused cancer, or the Sacklers sold opioids as addiction and deaths skyrocketed, the fossil fuel industry has continued fighting to keep us hooked on their product long after the damages were clear.

That’s why Rhode Island and more than 40 states, municipalities, and Indian tribes, representing a full quarter of the US population, are suing fossil fuel companies to help make them pay their fair share of the damage they’ve caused. Since researchers can now calculate each company’s share of total greenhouse gas emissions, it’s pretty straightforward to come up with a percentage these companies should pay toward the total costs of climate impacts.

Still, civil litigation is slow, and Big Oil’s legions of corporate lawyers are doing everything they can to bog these suits down in specious delay tactics. That’s why it’s critical that our elected leaders begin pursuing additional strategies, from policy frameworks like the “Polluters Pay Climate Fund” proposed in New York to the criminal prosecution of fossil fuel companies. After all, reckless endangerment is a crime, and the conduct of fossil fuel companies — not only continuing to extract, market, and sell products they knew would cause mass climate death, but also waging campaigns of deception to forestall our transition away from fossil fuels — has clearly endangered our state, our communities, and our children.

Someone has to pay for this crisis. Why shouldn’t it be the fossil fuel companies that have done more than anyone else to create it?

Aaron Regunberg is senior climate policy counsel for Public Citizen, and a former state representative from Rhode Island.