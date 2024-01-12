R.I. town offering buyouts to homeowners in some flood-prone neigborhoods

JOHNSTON, R.I. — In the wake of powerful recent rainstorms, towns and cities across Rhode Island are taking stock of damage from flooding, with more rain in the forecast this weekend .

The Town of Johnston has implemented a home purchasing initiative, offering buyouts to residents on certain flood-prone streets, so they can leave their homes, and the town can demolish them and create “detention ponds.”

“The theory is: buy these properties, knock them down, raze them, and create more wetlands for the water to go through,” Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. told the Globe on Thursday.

Homes near the flood-prone Pocasset River — on River Avenue, Rotary Drive, and Belfield Drive — will be eligible for buybacks. Three streets in Cranston will also be eligible for buybacks as part of the joint program: Fletcher Avenue, Riverview Terrace, and Reservoir Avenue.

About $5 million in federal funds was secured for the buyback program by US Senator Jack Reed two years ago, and another $5 million was secured in 2023, Polisena said. Reed visited flood-damaged parts of West Warwick on Friday.

Another project recently approved by the federal government will enable Johnston to purchase two homes on Salina Avenue , Polisena said.

“It’s the same kind of deal. We’re going to buy the homes, we’re going to demolish them, and we’re going to create a detention pond with those two homes and reroute the water in that area to there,” Polisena said.

There are six streets in the Salina Avenue neighborhood that flood, Polisena said, and the creation of a detention pond there could alleviate flooding on nearby streets.

Belfield Drive is another problematic neighborhood. Also adjacent to the Pocasset, residents there have to be shuttled by the fire department in military humvees to get to and from their homes during and after storms because of lake-like flooding in the street.

“It’s supposed to downpour tonight,” Belfield Drive resident Cynthia Nova said Friday.

The humvees can drive through only 48 inches of water, Belfield Drive resident Kirstin Hatzell said firefighters told her. “We’re at 48 inches now,” she said. “And we’re expecting another 2 inches tonight.”

Hatzell and other residents received notice at around 3 p.m. on Friday that there are mandatory evacuations on the street.

“I’m in a tough situation,” Hatzell said. “Our basement will flood, and if we’re not home to continue pumping with a sump pump, I’ll lose everything. I’m not sure what we’ll do.”

Hatzell bought her house on Belfield Drive two years ago. Nova and her mother, Tania Nova, have lived in the neighborhood since 2008. Both households said they would consider a buyout if it were offered.

“I feel like I have no choice but to accept a buyout, but it has to be a fair market value, because where are we going to go?” Nova said. In Rhode Island, as elsewhere, high demand and high mortgage rates have driven up home prices.

The Belfield Drive residential buyback program began before Polisena took office, and the mayor said the town offered to buy four homes there to create detention ponds. Only one property took the buyout, and the result was demolition and the creation of a detention pond in 2021 that is a little under an acre.

Polisena said he’s been in touch with engineers at Northern Rhode Island Conservation District, which manages the Belfield Drive project, “and the general consensus is that the only path forward is really home buyout, and then just let the land lie in its natural state.”

There are eight homes on Belfield Drive, four of which flood, and four of which don’t flood but become inaccessible due to the water on the road. All of the households will be offered a buyout, Polisena said.

“Belfield [Drive], the way it currently is, it’s like a basin,” Polisena said.

The state of the town’s current infrastructure to mitigate flooding further contributes to the problem, Polisena said, “whether the pipes are leaking, the pipes are too small, or they’re just old.”

While it’s not yet official, Polisena said he plans to hire an engineering firm to do a town-wide flood mitigation study, to look at ”specific problem areas, and coming up with a plan, whether it’s a combination of home buybacks, whether it’s a combination of improving actual infrastructure,” he said.

Based on that plan, Polisena said he would implement a “general obligation bond” that he would put to voters. Residents would have the option to pass the bond, which would require them to pay additional property taxes to fix the town’s flooding infrastructure.

“Or, conversely, if they don’t want to pay more taxes, we can kind of just Band-Aid it like we do, and close roads and reroute traffic and all of that stuff,” Polisena said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.