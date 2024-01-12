The key difference between Chris Christie and Chris Sununu

That promise added to Christie’s similarities with Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. Beyond each having experience as GOP governors (with the same first name), the two are now both vocal, media-savvy sideliners to the unfolding Republican nominating contest.

“I am not going away, and my voice is not going away,” he said.

Former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey made clear when he announced the suspension of his presidential campaign Wednesday in Windham, N.H., that he plans to keep speaking out about the race.

Both have been blunt about their desire to prevent former president Donald J. Trump from winning the GOP nomination. They agree their party needs a new standard-bearer. But their comments this week underlined a key difference between their messages.

Sununu — who has endorsed former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and campaigned as her chief evangelist — told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday he would vote for Trump in the general election, even if the former president were convicted on any of the felony indictments he faces.

“I am going to support the Republican nominee, absolutely,” Sununu said.

When the same line of questioning came Thursday from CNN’s Kasie Hunt, Sununu sought to minimize the inquiry as a “wild hypothetical.” He denounced the antidemocratic violence that unfolded Jan. 6, 2021. But he dodged the question, saying a criminal conviction wouldn’t end Trump’s political career.

“Don’t think that he’s just going to be stopped because of what happens in a court case,” Sununu said. “That is a huge fallacy. … A lot of folks are going to get behind him no matter what.”

All signs suggest Christie’s exit will help Haley, even though he hasn’t endorsed her. In fact, he left the race with some harsh words. At a town hall Tuesday, he suggested he couldn’t back Haley since she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of serving as Trump’s running mate.

Christie added Wednesday that those who remain unwilling to say Trump is unfit for the presidency are themselves unfit for the presidency.

He criticized Haley and five other Republican candidates by name, faulting them for the way they responded during a debate in August when they were asked the same question Sununu faced on CNN this week.

The debate moderators asked for a show of hands from those who would pledge to support the GOP nominee even if Trump won the nomination and was a convicted felon. Video shows businessman Vivek Ramaswamy raised his first, followed by Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, then Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and former vice president Mike Pence. Former governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas didn’t budge, while Christie raised an index finger and shook his head back and forth.

“They raised their hands, and I did not — and will not,” Christie said Wednesday.

