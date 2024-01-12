Did exposure to grenade blasts affect the gunman in the Maine mass shooting?

Now scientists at Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center are leading an effort to determine whether Card’s proximity to the pressure waves unleashed by those exploding grenades may have damaged his brain. His fellow soldiers told The New York Times Card was exposed to as many as 10,000 low-level training blasts.

For close to a decade before Robert Card II went on a murderous rampage in Lewiston, Maine, the 40-year-old army reservist spent two weeks every summer helping to teach young cadets from the Military Academy at West Point how to throw grenades.

At some point his personality began to change. In the months leading up to the Maine shootings, Card’s family, friends, and colleagues repeatedly raised concerns about his increasingly delusional, paranoid behavior, warning law enforcement about his potential for violence.

While traumatic brain injury has been called the “signature wound” of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, due to the widespread use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), it’s only in recent years that researchers have turned their attention to the impact of smaller, sub-concussive blasts of the sort Card experienced. Researchers are hoping insights might emerge from the study of Card’s brain, a portion of which had been sent to the CTE Center, the Maine Medical Examiner’s office recently announced.

“Nobody disputes that traumatic brain injuries can cause psychiatric symptoms,” said Chris Nowinski, a former professional wrestler who runs a Boston-based concussion research foundation and helped found the CTE Center at Boston University. “Traumatic brain injuries change how people behave, change how they think, change who they are. We’re trying to gather data. We’re trying to understand and prevent tragedy.”

Representatives of the CTE Center declined to comment on the direction of their investigations, noting Card’s family has not provided the center with consent to discuss his case with the media.

Since its founding in 2008, the nationally recognized research facility has helped definitively establish that repetitive brain trauma caused by both concussions and sub-concussive hits to the head can trigger a progressive degeneration of brain tissue, leading to memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, suicidality, Parkinson’s-like symptoms, and dementia.

But the link between CTE and psychosis, of the type Card reportedly experienced, is largely unexplored, and the link between military blast exposure and CTE remains in dispute. Some studies have shown that the stress placed on the brains of soldiers exposed to large explosions differs from the direct assault to frontal areas of the head often seen in sports. Experts hope the study of Card’s brain will help provide some clarity, as a small but growing body of research has emerged suggesting chronic exposure to low-level blasts may harm the brain.

Police officers from multiple agencies patrolled outside Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston following the mass shooting in October. Michael G. Seamans/for The Boston Globe

In December, scientists from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and the Naval Medical Research Command published the most compelling evidence to date that chronic exposure to smaller explosions is damaging. Using cutting-edge imaging techniques to examine the brains of nine Special Operations personnel repeatedly exposed to low-level blasts, they documented brain inflammation, which also occurs in people who later may develop neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The researchers also documented a reduction in the volume and thickness of brain structures.

Similar findings published in 2020 and 2022 were seen in Marines from a weapons training battalion in Quantico, Va., who work regularly with the small explosive charges used to blow open doors.

“There is a confluence of evidence suggesting that, yes, indeed, it does look as if there are cumulative adverse brain health effects,” said Dr. James Stone, a professor of radiology at the University of Virginia and one of the study’s authors. “And it’s not just in one study. It’s across multiple studies.”

Stone said Card’s brain could yield important insights. The BU group, he said, will likely use stains to look for key proteins across the brain, the kinds of signals that might help identify the underlying mechanisms of damage — and suggest new ways to intervene.

“It will be very interesting to learn the regions of the brain that are affected,” he said.

Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, performed tests in 2017 on the brain of an NFL player who died in his 40s. Stan Grossfeld

CTE, which is characterized by the build up of toxic protein deposits in specific areas of the brain, is just one type of damage that can result from chronic head trauma. Some experts believe it’s unlikely the researchers will be able to prove Card had CTE. A June 2022 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the most definitive to date, examined 225 brains donated to a military brain bank. CTE was present in just 10, all belonging to participants who had played contact sports.

Dr. Gregory Elder, a neurologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Bronx VA Medical Center, said those results are consistent with an emerging body of evidence suggesting the condition caused by chronic blast exposures is different from that seen in former professional athletes with CTE.

While CTE usually results from repeated low-level trauma to the frontal areas of the brain, low-level blasts stress the brain in a different way. Like larger explosions, low-level blasts rapidly displace air, unleashing a pressure wave. Using computer modeling, researchers at MIT and elsewhere have demonstrated that these pressure waves can enter the brain through the eyes, sinuses, and ears. Working with rats, Elder has shown these pressure waves seem to “preferentially damage” blood vessels in the brain, kicking off a biochemical cascade that could lead to the kind of chronic inflammation seen by Stone and his collaborators.

Card’s delusional mental state will make any insight into the pathologies that drove him especially valuable. The link between psychotic episodes and brain trauma is sparse, said Daryl Fujii, a staff neuropsychologist at the Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care Services Community Living Center, who has written on the topic. One Defense Department study found soldiers were significantly more likely to develop a psychotic disorder after sustaining a traumatic brain injury. But the numbers are too small to draw definitive conclusions.

In Card’s case, Nowinski believes there is a strong possibility of a link between the two. Nowinski said Card’s story reminded him of Chris Benoit, a fellow wrestler who murdered his wife and 7-year-old son before taking his own life in 2007. Benoit, nicknamed “the Canadian crippler,” had suffered multiple head traumas over the course of his career and even called Nowinski months before his death to pepper him with questions about the long-term symptoms associated with concussions. Nowinski also cited the case of Phillip Adams, a former NFL cornerback, who became delusional and shot and killed six people in South Carolina in April 2021, then shot himself. Both Benoit and Adams were posthumously diagnosed with CTE.

Traumatic brain injury “does not explain all the mass shootings we have in this country, but it probably contributes to some of them,” he said. “If we can learn how to support individuals who’ve had traumatic brain injuries or become more motivated to prevent them, we’ll be better off.”





Adam Piore can be reached at adam.piore@globe.com.