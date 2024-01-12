One dead, one injured, in Billerica crash

At around 12:10 p.m., officers arrived to the scene in the area of Salem Road and Gray Street to find two vehicles, each containing a driver and a passenger, had crashed into each other, police Chief Roy Frost said in a statement jointly issued with Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 129 in Billerica that also injured another person, law enforcement officials said in a statement.

Officers said two individuals were taken to Lowell General Hospital where the man, later died. The other two people were evaluated at the scene but did not require an ambulance, according to the statement.

Salem Road and Gray Street were closed in the area of the collision while officials investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash can call Billerica police at 978-671-0900.

