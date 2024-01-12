Police investigate fatal shooting in Brockton restaurant

The address is listed for Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet. A representative of the restaurant could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Brockton police responded at 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting at 718 Crescent St. that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the police department.

A man was killed in a shooting inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton Friday night, officials said.

The man was later pronounced dead, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a post on social media. His name was not immediately released.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation by the Brockton Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, officials said.

No further information was immediately released Friday night.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.