Man indicted in 2015 fatal shooting of young mother after a concert in Everett

Del-Rio is currently in federal custody in a separate pending case, Ryan said.

Henry “J.R.” Del-Rio could be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court as early as Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Ashlee Berryman, 21, on Aug. 13, 2015, outside Braza Bar and Grill on School Street.

A 27-year-old man was indicted Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the 2015 fatal shooting of a young mother in Everett in a “hail of gunfire” meant for another target, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan told reporters.

“Ashlee Berryman, known to those who loved her as Penny, was a completely innocent victim who was caught in a hail of gunfire,” Ryan said. “Those actions ripped her from her then 3-year-old son, as well as her other family and friends.”

Berryman’s family, Ryan continued, “has waited over eight years for the answers as to what happened.”

Ryan said Berryman, a Malden resident, had attended a concert at Braza on the night of the shooting because her boyfriend was one of the performers.

Concertgoers gathered in the parking lot after the show. Del-Rio was also in the lot with a group of acquaintances, many of whom, like him, were alleged associates of the Chelsea-based East Side Money gang, Ryan said.

Just before 1 a.m., Ryan said, two men who were “not involved” in the concert arrived at the lot and got into an argument with an associate of Del-Rio. That confrontation ended, but then Del-Rio allegedly drew a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and fired nine times into the crowd, Ryan said.

Two men who’d been arguing turned and ran, and Del-Rio allegedly shot one of them in the feet and ankles, according to Ryan.

“One of those bullets struck the back of Ashlee Berryman, fatally wounding her,” Ryan said.

Detectives quickly identified multiple witnesses who reported seeing Del-Rio in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, she said.

Ryan said investigators also learned Del-Rio “brazenly told people that he had engaged in that shooting and that he was responsible for the shot that had killed Ashlee Berryman. But to compound the tragedy of what had taken place, there was an intentional agreement among those associates to conceal the truth of what had happened.” '

Del-Rio and his associates, Ryan said, also allegedly discussed the disposal of the murder weapon, which hasn’t been recovered.

“This case reflects not only the tragedy of a young mother who lost her life after going to a concert, but it also reflects what happens when people have firearms on the street and they are brazen enough to just begin shooting into a crowd of people,” Ryan said. “What is surprising is that more people were not hurt.”

She said Del-Rio’s arrest was not the result of a “forensic development” often seen in cold cases.

It was “really the persistence of the investigators,” Ryan said. “Continuing to go back to do investigations, to look at the physical evidence ... and to continue to speak to witnesses about what they knew. Given where people were, they had to have seen, they had to have known. Ultimately bringing those witnesses into the grand jury, being questioned under oath about what happened.”

She said more information about the evidence will be disclosed at Del-Rio’s arraignment.

In addition to first-degree murder, he’s also charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and carrying a firearm, subsequent offense, Ryan said.

No lawyer was listed for him in documents filed in Middlesex Superior Court.

Del-Rio received a 5-year federal prison sentence in 2018 for drug and weapons infractions but was released in September 2020, records show.

He currently faces a separate federal drug case and is scheduled to plead guilty in that matter on Feb. 2, according to legal filings.

Alx Berryman, Berryman’s sister, told the Globe in 2015 that her sibling left behind a 3-year-old son.

She also had a message for her sister’s killer.

“You just took away a 3-year-old’s mother,” she said. “Maybe you don’t have a mother and that’s why you’re such a monster, but if you did have a mother, or if you do have a mother, imagine growing up without her.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.