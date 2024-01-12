Police shoot man in Manchester, N.H.

Police shot a man during an encounter in Manchester, N.H., on Friday morning, state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

“The incident involved an adult male subject in the area of Pine and Plummer Streets,” Formella’s office said in a brief statement. “The subject has been transported to an area hospital and there is no known threat to the public at this time.”

Formella’s office said the “exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.”