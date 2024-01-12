Milford police seek public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects at butcher shop

The robbery at Aroma Brazil on Beach Street occurred around 9 p.m., Milford police said via X, formerly Twitter.

Two gun-wielding men robbed a Milford butcher shop of a “large sum” of cash on Tuesday night, and police are seeking the public’s help in apprehending the perpetrators and their getaway driver, officials said.

Workers “reported two males armed with handguns” wearing masks and hoods to obscure their faces made off with “a large sum of cash” before exiting the business and hopping into a waiting gray Dodge Durango that took off, police said.

The Durango may have been manufactured between 2011 and 2013, cops said.

“While this investigation continues the Milford Police Detective Bureau is requesting your assistance in identifying the two armed suspects and the getaway driver as well as the vehicle involved,” police wrote.

Anyone with information can call the department’s confidential tip line at 508-473-3800 or send an email to tipline@milfordpolice.org.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

