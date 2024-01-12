First Providence school board election faces legal problems

“There’s some unique issues with the charter amendment specifically dealing with the hybrid school process and what becomes effective, and it’s complicated because of the state takeover,” Assistant City Solicitor Ken Chiavarini told city councilors at a meeting of the Finance Committee earlier this week. (The R.I. Department of Education has controlled the city schools since 2019.)

That half-elected, half-appointed school board model is now facing some legal issues, Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration confirmed publicly for the first time this week.

PROVIDENCE — In November of 2022, 72 percent of voters in Providence approved a change to the city’s charter that would, for the first time, allow the public to elect some members of the Providence School Board.

The councilors were voting on three new School Board members appointed by Smiley, and questioning Chiavarini about how they could be approving the members for three-year terms, since the new partially-elected school board model is set to take effect in less than a year.

“You may not have the ability to have an elected school board without those issues addressed,” Chiavarini said. The election is supposed to take place in November.

He revealed that city’s Ward Boundaries Committee still needs to formally draw the electoral maps for the five new districts in Providence that will each have a new School Board member. The city doesn’t currently have a Ward Boundaries Committee seated with any members; it dissolved in 2022 after drawing new voting maps based on the 2020 Census.

It’s unclear why city leaders waited until the year of the election to determine that a new Ward Boundaries Committee was needed to formally draw the new school board districts. The electoral maps for the school board election were approved by the Charter Review Commission in 2022, and the charter change was approved by the City Council before it went to voters.

The commission’s maps created five districts in the north, south, east, west and center of the city, using the same boundaries as the existing 15 City Council wards, with three wards in each district.

Chiavarini noted the Ward Boundaries Committee procedure is a “long, detailed process” that “doesn’t happen overnight” and requires public hearings. Even if the maps are finalized in the coming months, the issue of the state takeover still looms, he said.

Council President Rachel Miller said she did not know until this week that the Ward Boundaries Committee may need to be reconstituted in order to have the School Board election.

“I was working under the assumption that it was thoroughly covered by the Charter Review Commission, because there are maps,” Miller said. She declined to comment further on the potential legal issues raised by the Smiley administration.

Smiley spokesperson Patricia Socarras told the Globe a legal memo is still being drafted regarding the implementation of the 2022 charter change.

The electoral map approved by the Charter Review Commission in 2022. The city now says a separate group, the Ward Boundaries Committee, needs to convene to formally draw maps for the election that is supposed to take place this fall. Providence City Council

“We received a preliminary legal opinion that because the state is in control of the Providence School Department, it also has authority over the school board,” Socarras said. “This means that the General Assembly would have to ratify this charter change at the state level. We are still trying to understand the implications this has on the new hybrid School Board.”

Socarras said the Smiley administration does not currently believe the election will be delayed. Candidates for elected office typically have to declare their intentions to run by June, and start fundraising and organizing sooner than that. The maps would need to be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office prior to the candidate declaration period.

Councilors expressed frustration at the lack of information about the process, which has been rife with confusion for months.

“It’s been super confusing to the public,” Councilor Miguel Sanchez said. “I’m already foreseeing the future where we’re going to jam up, unfortunately, some of the School Board members unintentionally by going this path.”

City officials have not been able to say whether existing School Board members whose terms go beyond the end of 2024 will be able to finish out their terms, including the three new members who are in the midst of being appointed to three-year terms.

“This is something that should have been hashed out before appointing new members,” Sanchez added.

The Finance Committee approved the three members, Michael Nina, Melissa Hughes and Anjel Newmann on Tuesday night, sending them to the full council for approval.

Chiavarini acknowledged they and other members could be “bumped out” once the new school board model takes effect.

The charter change approved by voters says the new 10-member School Board will have five elected members, each from different districts, along with five members appointed by the mayor. None of the five appointed members can live in the same district under the new model.

“It is unclear what members would be subject to an election verses subject to appointment given the vague language in the charter change,” Socarras said.

The process of crafting the charter change for the hybrid school board was led by former Council President John Igliozzi, who is no longer in office. The school board proposal was included in a package of 10 proposed charter changes that went to voters.

Then-Mayor Jorge Elorza vetoed the charter changes because of the School Board proposal, but his veto was overturned by the City Council, paving the way for the questions to be on the 2022 ballot.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.