Rhode Island should strengthen the state’s paid family leave program

According to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, in 2022, 8,084 workers used paid family to either take time to care for a new baby (77 percent of claimants) or to provide care for a seriously ill family member (23 percent of claimants).

This January marks the 10-year anniversary of Rhode Island implementing its Temporary Caregiver Insurance program, more commonly known as paid family leave. Paid family leave gives workers the ability to take up to six weeks of paid time off to bond with a new baby or to care for an ailing family member. The entire program is paid for by Rhode Island workers.

While these are helpful statistics, behind each of these numbers are powerful stories, stories of mothers recovering from a traumatic birth process, parents being able to care for a child sick with cancer or bond with a new child during the critical early weeks of development, family members helping one another through medical emergencies or chronic conditions, and adult children who can care for their ailing parents in their last days. These are things many of Rhode Island’s working families experience, and no one should lose their job or experience financial ruin because they need time to heal or provide care.

Ten years ago, Rhode Island was a national leader in providing workers with paid family leave. Unfortunately, today it has fallen far behind the 12 states and Washington, D.C., that offer paid family leave, including our neighbors Massachusetts and Connecticut, in terms of both the number of weeks employees can take off, and the amount of wages workers can receive while on leave.

Now is the time for Rhode Island to strengthen our paid family leave program to better support the physical and financial health of our working families, and to remain competitive with our neighboring states.

There are three main issues with the paid family leave program that need to be improved to meet national standards.

First, Rhode Island needs to provide the 12 weeks of paid family leave that researchers and medical professionals recommend for new parents. In both Massachusetts and Connecticut, paid family leave programs offer up to 12 weeks of leave, while Rhode Island offers only six weeks.

Second, Rhode Island needs to provide its workers — who fund this program — with 90 percent of their weekly salary while they take family leave. Rhode Island’s current wage replacement rate is only 60 percent, which means that a new mother earning minimum wage who takes six weeks of paid family leave would lose $1,344 in wages — earning significantly less at the very time care expenses are going up because of baby formula, diapers, doctor visits for newborns, and medical and prescription drug costs for sick loved ones.

Finally, access to Rhode Island’s paid family leave program is not equitable. Our state’s lowest-wage workers use the program at lower rates than they contribute to it. Data shows that workers who earn less than $30,000 per year made up 47 percent of the people who contribute to the paid leave fund, but only 27 percent of these workers are able to take leave. With Rhode Island’s wage replacement at just 60 percent, compared to 95 percent in Connecticut and 80 percent in Massachusetts, too many of our essential lower-wage workers cannot afford to take the paid family leave they are entitled to.

For the last several years, a strong coalition of working families and seniors have been advocating for improvements to our paid family leave program. And Rhode Island legislators have listened by increasing the number of weeks available through our TCI program to six weeks.

Despite these improvements, we are still too far behind where we need to be to support workers who need to take paid time off to care for their loved ones.

Fortunately, we know that momentum is building with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio kicking off the 2024 General Assembly session with a call to pass legislation expanding paid family leave in Rhode Island to 12 weeks. Combined with increasing our lowest-in-the-nation wage replacement rate, these changes would go a long way to once again making Rhode Island a national leader when it comes to paid family leave.

Divya Nair is a policy analyst with the Economic Progress Institute, a founding member of the RIght from the Start campaign, and leads the Rhode Island Paid Family Leave Coalition. Matthew Netto is the associate state director of AARP Rhode Island and a member of the Rhode Island Paid Family Leave Coalition.