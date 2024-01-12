Saturday storm details: When it starts and how bad it will be

Just like the last storm, there is rain and wind and some coastal flooding. The rain will accumulate anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, which will be enough to exacerbate the already swollen streams and rivers. It will also mean we have more street flooding to contend with early on Saturday.

The water vapor loop Friday morning shows moisture moving northeast ahead of our next storm. The warmer colors represent dry air and why there is sunshine Friday.

Sunny and somewhat unseasonably mild air will continue Friday, with highs in the 40s, before our next storm system arrives overnight in the Boston area. The bulk of this storm, including the rain and wind, will occur between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday. This is a fast-moving storm and not quite as intense as Tuesday night’s.

Rainfall is forecast to accumulate 1 to 2 inches on average across the region on Saturday. Some of this will be frozen as snow in the northern ski areas. COD Weather

I do think that by the time we get to Saturday mid-morning, the roads should be much better, but the streams can take several hours and bigger rivers a couple of days to fully fill up from all the water. We shouldn’t see any major flooding, however.

Flood watches are posted for much of Southern New England and there are still some flood warnings from the rain earlier this week. Flooding can be minor, moderate or major, therefore not all flooding requires action. NOAA

Coastline flooding will be an issue, especially along the south-facing coast and parts of Maine. Narragansett Bay is forecast to have moderate flooding near Providence. You can see the tide chart below also has the midweek storm’s impact and flooding is expected to be a little higher on Saturday.

Parts of Narragansett Bay will experience moderate flooding at the time of high tide Saturday. NOAA

Some of the rain will be frozen as snow in the northern ski areas of Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine.

In Portland, Maine the tide this week reached the third highest on record and on Saturday the tide could near or exceed the record, which was set back during the Blizzard of ‘78. Obviously, this will bring moderate to perhaps major coastal flooding to that part of the coastline. The seacoast of New Hampshire also can see flooding.

The tide in Portland is forecast to reach near or perhaps exceed the levels reached in the Blizzard of 1978, although this storm will not be nearly as intense or have the same wave action. NOAA

Winds will be strong overnight and there could be some scattered power outages, especially along the coastline, but I don’t think the winds will be as strong as they were earlier this week. The map below shows the forecast highest gusts.

I often mention that forecasting wind is very difficult in a general sense because it depends on whether you’re in an exposed area or down in a valley. The winds can be dramatically different. We do know that those of you who live along the coast will see the strongest wind.

Winds will gust strongest over the open waters and near the coastline in Saturday’s storm. Winds will diminish after 8 am. WeatherBELL

Things clear up for Sunday and it’s notably colder. After reaching the 50s Saturday, we will stay in the 30s on Sunday.

There could be a couple of rain or snow showers along with the sunshine as colder air does work in. Monday will be seasonally cold and this is the beginning of a stretch where it will be below freezing long enough during the day and certainly overnight that backyard skating rinks will be able to be used.

Seasonably cold weather is likely across New England will much colder than average conditions across the Ohio Valley next week. NOAA

The next storm potentially arrives on Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night.

There is some discrepancy with the models, with the Canadian and the American model forecasting a significant amount of snow, rain and mixed precipitation, whereas the European model is forecasting a less impactful storm. Over the weekend, the models should start to converge on which side of the equation will ultimately happen and we’ll have more details by Sunday.

There is potentially a colder storm with a mixed bag of precipitation next Tuesday. The model information is still not consistent enough for a high confidence forecast. WeatherBELL