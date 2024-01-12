Thoughts of summer: Steamship Authority begins taking summer ferry reservations next week

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday , “Headstart customers (who must be in our Excursion and Preferred programs to participate) may make reservations for travel” from May 15 through October 20.

Island visitors can make ferry reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard with the Steamship Authority starting Jan. 16, for customers in an early booking program, and on Jan. 23 for the general public, according to the authority’s website.

Winter has not been kind to Massachusetts and the region lately, but summer’s right around the corner — or at least summer ferry bookings are.

“To book passage for your vehicle, payment must be made at the time of your reservation,” the Steamship Authority said. “Online reservations must be paid for at the time of booking.”

Patrons who aren’t in the special program can book reservations online for Nantucket starting Jan. 23 at 5 a.m. and for Martha’s Vineyard starting Jan. 30 at 5 a.m., the site says.

Starting Feb. 6 customers will also have the option to book by phone, in addition to online and by mail.

“Up to five transactions (one-way or round-trip) will be accepted per telephone call or via postal mail,” the authority said.

Adults pay $10 for a one-way trip and $20 round trip, according to the site, while children 5 to 12 pay $5.25 one way and $10.50 round trip. Kids 4 and under ride for free.

Separately, the Steamship Authority on Thursday had a little fun with the news that Bill Belichick’s legendary run as head coach of the New England Patriots has come to an end. Belichick has a family compound on Nantucket but presumably has other modes of transportation available besides the ferry to get there.

“If anyone — and we’re not mentioning any names — is looking for a new job, why not check us out?” the authority wrote on X above a graphic that said “Hey Coach, we’ve got a few job openings. Come sail with us.”

