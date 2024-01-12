This Brown graduate knows Iowa politics better than most

I asked Sand to preview the caucuses, and also tell us what his party needs to do to win back Iowans.

I wouldn’t pretend to know the first thing about Iowa, but Brown University graduate Rob Sand knows it better than most. He’s the state auditor, which means he is the only statewide-elected Democrat in Iowa.

The race for president will truly begin Monday with the Iowa caucuses, and all of the focus seems to be on which Republican will finish second behind former president Donald Trump.

Q: You’ve lived through lively Democratic and Republican contests in Iowa. Are there any significant differences with the way campaigns are run on the ground?

Sand: Democrats spend more time trying to line up being someone’s second choice, because of the caucus’s traditional realignment process. Republicans don’t do that.

Q: What’s the most important issue for voters (of any party) in Iowa right now?

Sand: I can’t go anywhere without being asked about the new law that gives public dollars to private K-12 schools, with almost no oversight at all. You could be a supporter of ESAs or vouchers and yet still think this law will be a disaster. Money will get misspent and the public may never know.

Q: There was just a New York Times story that said no state swung from Democrats to Republicans as heavily as Iowa between 2012 and 2020. What changed?

Sand: That article only looked at the presidential contests. Better question: How were Obama and Trump similar? Both called out the brokenness of our political system and promised change. That resonates with many Iowans. In other races, we are still quite purple. Iowa Democrats keep coming up just short: lost the closest congressional race in American history in 2020, the second-closest US Senate loss for a Democrat in 2020, the closest congressional incumbent defense in 2022, and we were right about 1 percent away from winning half of the statewide state offices in 2022. Plenty of Iowans still vote for plenty of Democrats.

Q: It’s generally accepted that Donald Trump will win Iowa. Is second place still considered to be pretty wide open?

Sand: I’d say so.

Q: As you begin to think about the general election, what advice would you give President Biden about Iowa?

Sand: Be here, listen to Iowans. Just barely under half of Iowans voted for fully half of the Dems for statewide state offices in 2022. Focus on legislative accomplishments like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that are going to make real differences in Iowans’ lives.

