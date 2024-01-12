Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits N.H. to tout infrastructure projects

The construction in progress at the Derry-Londonderry I-93 Exit 4A Project in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg came to New Hampshire Friday to tout the administration’s accomplishments on infrastructure that are already underway, touring a training center for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades in Brentwood and making a roadside stop near construction on Interstate 93 of the new Exit 4A.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Londonderry and Derry are getting a new exit off of Interstate 93, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants you to know it’s thanks to the President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The new exit is long overdue, according to Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, who accompanied Buttigieg on his visit.

Shaheen said the state has been eyeing the project since she was a state senator in the 1990s. The holdup? Funding.

It’s an expensive project, with a total price tag of $134.25 million. The first phase, which is currently underway, costs $63 million, $47.8 million of which came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Shaheen said right now it’s a long drive to get from the interstate to downtown Derry and Londonderry. The new exit will make the route more direct. “This project is going to help put people directly into the business sectors of both of those communities,” she said.

The new exit will be located about one mile north of Exit 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. It will provide access to the east side of I-93 and includes the construction of a new 3.2 mile road connecting the exit with Folsom Road.

“It’s important because it relieves congestion on that part of 93, but it’s also really important for Derry, Londonderry, and that whole area in terms of economic development,” said Hassan.

The project design started in 2021, and some parts of the project won’t be completed until 2027, according to a department schedule.

But Buttigieg stressed that the project is already benefiting the area by bringing jobs.

“Too often we talk about this infrastructure work in the future tense,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to attendees about infrastructure improvements in New Hampshire on Jan. 12, 2024. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“People are benefiting from it as workers, and so that jobs phase is well underway,” he added.

That’s a difficult point the Biden Administration has tried to make to voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as many benefits are yet to come from the sweeping $1.2 trillion investment to overhaul roads, bridges, and railways, among other projects.

Buttigieg said the state chose to fund the project through formula funding it received from the federal government. Showing that those dollars are going to good use will help secure funding for more infrastructure projects in the future, he said.

“People want to see the benefit of those programs and those tax dollars,” he said, noting that it takes longer for infrastructure projects to impact people’s everyday lives than something like a Child Tax Credit.

And Antoine Seymour, an apprentice with the painter’s union, said for him, the impact of the infrastructure law is already tangible. It’s simple, he said: there’s more work.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.