These maps show what to expect from the upcoming rainstorm

Meteorologists are anticipating mainly a rain event but said a “brief front-end thump of snow is likely, though it will be confined to the high terrain of the Berkshires and northern hills of Worcester County.”

The storm is forecast to continue into Saturday morning and will bring a “renewed or worsened risk for areal and river flooding, strong southeast winds, and coastal flooding” for Southern New England National Weather Service forecasters said in an online discussion forum.

Another powerful storm system is headed toward New England Friday night.

Strong wind gusts are expected along the coast, carrying the risk of coastal flooding. The “robust winter storm” will likely exist east of the waters mid-morning Saturday, forecasters said.

The below NWS maps show what we can expect.

Strong to damaging winds are possible

A high wind warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday in Western Massachusetts, with southeast winds potentially reaching up to 45 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday along the southeastern coast, with southeast winds possibly reaching up to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Strong winds are expected. NWS Boston

The maximum wind gusts expected Friday night. NWS Boston

The maximum wind gusts expected Saturday. NWS Boston

Heavy rainfall

The ground is already saturated across the region — and more rain is on the way. Forecasters are anticipating 1 to 2 inches of rainfall late Friday night into early Saturday morning in much of Southern New England.

There is a 30 to 60 percent probability that rainfall will exceed 2 inches in central Rhode Island, the weather service said.

The amount of precipitation expected. NWS Boston

Where the rainfall might exceed 2 inches. NWS Boston

Flood watch

A flood watch continues for the majority of Southern New England, with more rainfall expected overnight and into Saturday. Some spots could see 2 inches or more, “exacerbating the already swollen and flooded rivers in the region,” forecasters said.

“Like a sponge that is waterlogged, it simply can not hold any more water,” forecasters said of the region. “Because of this, in conjunction with 1-2 inches of new precipitation, we’ve continued the Flood Watch through the end of Saturday.”

Areas along the coast are also under a coastal flood warning or advisory.

This map shows what areas are at risk of flooding. NWS Boston

A flood watch is in effect. NWS Boston

New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine

Portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine are forecast to receive between 3 and 8 inches of fresh snow with this storm. Below are the expected snowfall amounts for each state.

Expected snowfall for New Hampshire. NWS

Expected snowfall for Vermont. NWS

Expected snowfall for Maine. NWS

