At YMCA breakfast in Roxbury, local leaders invoke the legacy and words of MLK

“In Boston and major cities all over the world, violence and gun violence continues to disproportionally affect communities of color,” Hayden said during his brief remarks. “It’s a public health issue for us.”

Speaking at the Roxbury branch of the YMCA’s 16th Annual MLK Breakfast, Hayden recalled King’s famous declaration that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and then applied that concept to gun violence in Boston.

Hayden said efforts at combating gun violence in communities of color is making progress, but more must be done.

“We here in Boston are doing the work, but when all of Boston is doing well as every other corner, every other area of Boston — that’s when we truly get to where we are not having injustice in some places and justice in other places,” he said. “And we’re going to work hard on that.”

Mayor Michelle Wu was also scheduled to speak at the breakfast that is the primary fundraiser for the Roxbury YMCA branch. The event also signals the impending national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader held annually on Jan. 15 annually.

The breakfast is a key fundraiser for the Roxbury branch and this year, the focus is on King’s dream for a better America.

“This celebration brings businesses, community leaders, elected officials, and various communities together to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” organizers of the Friday breakfast wrote on their webpage.

“This year’s theme is Protecting The Dream. Our young people will convey the importance of having a dream to follow. We will be sharing stories, experiences, and a call to action on how we can continue Protecting the Dream,” the organizers wrote.

Proceeds will be used to support programs provided to “our children, youth, families, and seniors. With your help, we hope to expand our offerings to ensure that everyone in our community has a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive.”

