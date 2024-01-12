The kids are meh: Apathy among younger voters in New Hampshire fits a national trend

He is interested in this election, he said, but he wouldn’t say that’s too common among his peers, who “truly just don’t care about any of this.”

Merritt, 20, will soon be voting in his first presidential election. He isn’t registered to a party, but the Wentworth Institute of Technology student likes Haley’s economic policy.

KINGSTON, N.H. — James Merritt leaned against a wall at the Saddle Up Saloon, a western-themed bar down the road from his house here, and watched Nikki Haley address voters during the first of three stops on a recent swing through the state.

“They just get angry because the world’s not getting better,” he said. “They are just unengaged and have no reason to be engaged. If they actually had some grasp of a stake in the situation, they’d actually do something about it.”

Merritt’s observation about his generation’s view of politics seems to transcend party and demographic. Even in his home state, where the first-in-the-nation primary is a critical marker in the presidential election cycle, young people don’t seem too excited.

It’s long been said that young people don’t vote, but participation among voters age 18 to 30 actually soared to historic highs in recent years. Which makes the polls and interviews that reveal a profound sense of apathy about 2024 among this age group all the more notable.

In interviews with experts and a dozen New Hampshire primary voters under 35, young people said they feel their peers are either not engaged in the process or are simply disillusioned with the two parties’ front-runners. Plus in New Hampshire, President Biden won’t even appear on the Democratic ballot.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Russell, a registered independent, said he feels that voter apathy among his peers “is worse than 2020.”

“People don’t want to see a rematch between Trump and Biden,” the Dracut native said at a Londonderry sports bar earlier this month while waiting for a Haley event to start.

The apathy toward the front-runners isn’t going unnoticed, either. Groups that typically pour resources into turning out young voters are taking a step back, recognizing the low energy this cycle.

Sayles Kasten, executive director of progressive organization New Hampshire Youth Movement, admitted that this year, his organization is planning to do only “the bare minimum.”

Volunteers will send text messages both before primary day and the day of, and put out messaging “making sure voters know where to go,” Kasten said, but voters should expect “a much smaller effort than what we’ve done in the past.”

In 2019, the same organization registered 12,000 students to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential primary.

NextGen America, a progressive organization that has provided transportation and snacks to young New Hampshire voters in past election cycles, isn’t getting involved in the state’s primary at all. A spokesperson said it plans to expand its program in New Hampshire for the general election.

Kyle Urban, a junior at Southern New Hampshire University and chairman of the school’s college Republicans chapter, said he understands where the groups are coming from. He’s struggled to engage fellow students in the primary. Campaigns don’t want to come to campuses, and students aren’t interested in learning about their choices, he said.

“They just want candy or free stuff,” said Urban, who is from Hampstead. “They don’t know or care. A lot of people feel turned off.”

The 21-year-old acknowledged he’s not immune to feelings of disillusionment, either. Even though he voted for Trump in 2020, Urban said, he “won’t make that mistake again.” He hasn’t yet decided if he’ll vote for Haley or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

If Trump makes it to the general election, he said, he wouldn’t vote at all.

The lack of enthusiasm among young voters carries the biggest risk for Biden, for whom young voters played a part of his winning coalition in 2020. A November poll from the Harvard Institute of Politics showed that, nationally, the number of voters between 18 and 29 who “definitely” plan on voting for president dropped to 49 percent, compared to 57 percent who said they intended to vote in the same poll four years earlier. In 2020, turnout was 54 percent for voters under 30.

The Harvard poll found that while Biden still led Trump among young voters, those planning to support Biden said their vote is more in “opposition to Donald Trump becoming president again” than out of genuine enthusiasm for Biden and his agenda.

In New Hampshire, a recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll found that 52 percent of voters 18 to 34 said they strongly disapproved of the job Biden is doing, the highest level of unhappiness among any age group.

To be sure, young people are not disengaged from politics more generally, said Nathan Shrader, a politics professor and codirector of New England College’s Center for Civic Engagement. Shrader said young people are passionate about issues such as the cost of health care and the environment. They just don’t feel that the current crop of candidates — or, more largely, the main political parties — represent their interests.

“There doesn’t seem to be an apathy about politics,” he added. “There seems to be an apathy about this selection of candidates.”

Dean Spiliotes, a professor at Southern New Hampshire University, said this year, “the word that keeps coming into my head is resignation.”

At the University of New Hampshire, where Abby Kincaid is a first-year student, she said the energy among left-leaning students has been lackluster.

Students are turned off by the predicted rematch between Trump and Biden, and “morale is really low,” Kincaid, 18, said.

“Young people are not excited about Biden,” she added. She said young voters like herself want someone new, and are disappointed in Biden’s inaction on issues such as climate change.

She said for example, Biden approved the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling project on the North Slope of Alaska, despite making a campaign promise to end new oil and gas permitting and leasing on public lands and waters.

“Right now people ask me, ‘Oh Abby who should we vote for?’ I don’t want to say don’t vote for anyone,” she said. “I have a hard time giving someone a straight answer when they ask me that.”

Benjamin Doyle, 18, echoed Kincaid’s sentiment, calling the approval of the Willow project the administration’s “most glaring betrayal of younger Americans.”

Doyle is a registered Democrat who is starting classes at the University of New Hampshire this month. He plans to vote “begrudgingly” for Biden.

“The general sense is, if a liberal president can’t pass popular, progressive gun and climate legislation, then what’s the point?” he said.

Sam Borne, 19, a sophomore who describes himself as very liberal, plans to vote in the primary against Trump, whom he considers a threat to democracy. He says most young voters aren’t as engaged as he is.

Borne thinks much needs to be done to improve civic engagement and increase voter turnout, saying that Gen Z being applauded for a turnout of 27 percent in the 2022 midterm elections was “pathetic.”

“It’s embarrassing,” said Borne, who is from Rye. “People don’t connect elections to the impacts in their everyday lives.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.