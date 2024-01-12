This Senate candidate could help determine control of Congress. Harvard taught him how to navigate institutions of power.

Nearly a year ago, Gallego announced he would run for Senate, setting up a challenge to Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who became an independent in 2022. As the likely Democratic nominee, Gallego could either face a three-person race if Sinema also seeks reelection or a two-person contest, with failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake likely to be the Republican candidate.

His Harvard experience, unique in many ways, was an instructive time for how to find success in environments where resumes can blur together— and one that he’s drawing on now.

CAMBRIDGE — On a recent walk around Harvard Yard, Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego recalled the ways he often felt a distance between himself and his peers there, from the way he ordered at a fancy restaurant to the fact that he had better relationships with security guards than the faculty.

Advertisement

Current candidate for Senate from Arizona, Ruben Gallego, walks through Harvard University, where he attended, and reminiscences about his time there. He walks through an iconic tunnel from Harvard Yard to Massachusetts Avenue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

No matter the eventual breakdown, the race will be competitive, expensive, and likely pivotal in determining which party controls the Senate in 2025. Twenty years after he attended school there, Gallego credits it as the place where he learned how to navigate institutions of power.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“What [Harvard] does teach you is where power lies, how to talk to power, how to deal with it,” Gallego, 44, said. “It really taught me how to kind of pull apart systems and figure out how to game it or work it.”

While Harvard grads running for office can feel ubiquitous, given the university’s long tradition of spitting out future elected officials and opening doors for them, the congressman’s experience there stands apart.

For Gallego, class of 2004, neither going nor graduating was a sure bet. It’s the school that he —the son of immigrants who was raised by a single mother and grew up sleeping on the floor in his family’s Chicago apartment — picked out because he thought it was the best in the world. He then figured out how to get in.

Advertisement

Gallego said he felt he had to “change the trajectory” of his own family. To bolster his chances, he cold-called Harvard students for advice on applying — an exercise, he joked, that helped prepare him to dial for campaign donations — and learned all the Harvard-speak (it’s a concentration, not a major). But once he got there, there was still a culture shock.

Current candidate for Senate from Arizona, Ruben Gallego walks through Harvard University where he attended and reminiscences about his time there. He pauses at the John Harvard statue in Harvard Yard. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I do remember … struggling to fit in,” Gallego said as he pointed out buildings where he used to work as a bookstacker and as a custodian to earn money, unlike many of his well-heeled peers. The job he called the hardest and weirdest was dressing up as a dragonfly and handing out fliers to students while buzzing. He picked up enough money from the gig to go home for spring break, a rare treat.

“It was … a very elite world in all senses of the word. A lot of prep school kids, a lot of kids from backgrounds kind of preparing for [the Ivy League],” he said.

One crucial lesson came from a woman who treated him to dinner at a restaurant that looked like the “inside of the Sistine Chapel,” because he helped fix her car. He ordered steak well done, a common way to cook meat in northern Mexico, where he spent time growing up, but less so in upscale restaurants in the US. The woman, Gallego said, sent the waiter away and gave him pointers on how to order.

Advertisement

The chip on Gallego’s shoulder has spilled into public at times, like when he named-checked Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in The Washington Post for being part of a “little political club” where Gallego served drinks, adding that he “hated them all.” (The comment wasn’t aimed at Buttigieg, Gallego told the Globe.)

“Harvard is not the easiest place to go to school,” said Representative Seth Moulton of Salem, a friend of Gallego’s who also attended Harvard, but who didn’t know him then. “It can be a rather cold and unwelcoming place.”

Its presence on a resume can also be complicated. In the past, Gallego said, political advisers have suggested he leave Harvard off of his biography.

He acknowledged that whenever things aren’t going well, it can be easy — especially for working-class people — to look at “elite institutions” like Harvard and Congress and think those power centers and their affiliates are working against you.

But he said he pushed back, believing that it would appeal to working-class Latinos who want to see their own children succeed.

“I think there is like this weird dualism that happens where sometimes you are happy that someone from your neighborhood goes, right? It can be both,” Gallego said. “I think you can dislike these liberal institutions, but also be very happy if your kid gets in. And you can hate Congress, but you can love your congressman.”

Advertisement

Ruben Gallego walks through Harvard University, where he attended, and reminiscences about his time there. He holds the gate to the courtyard at Lowell House, where he lived on campus. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Days after Gallego visited campus, a congressional hearing showed how fraught an association with the university can be in today’s political environment.

The university president, Claudine Gay, testified before Congress, where she was asked by Representative Elise Stefanik, a fellow Harvard graduate and Republican, whether “calling for the genocide of Jews [violated] Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment.” Her response was, “it can be depending on the context,” an equivocal comment that drew widespread condemnation.

The controversy helped pave the way for Gay’s resignation at the start of the year. In the weeks leading up to her exit, the firestorm reached Gallego back in Arizona.

“Harvard President Claudine Gay’s refusal to address antisemitism and calls for genocide on her campus should be met with universal condemnation,” Lake said in a statement. “Instead, Ruben Gallego has chosen to stay silent.”

A few days later, Gallego was one of dozens of Democrats who voted yes on a Republican-led resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses and the presidents’ testimony. By phone that week, Gallego said explicitly he thought Gay should resign.

“[Students feeling uncomfortable on campus is] totally not what I grew up with or went to school with,” Gallego said, adding Harvard was where he’d first met Jewish people and where he was able to learn about religion and culture. “The idea that my friends that I went to school with now no longer feel safe, no longer feel that Harvard has their back, really disappoints me.”

Back in his own school days, Gallego’s hard work to get in nearly didn’t pay off. He was asked to take a year off because of his academic standing, and he also told the Globe he was also busted for “underage drinking and stuff like that,” a fact he also acknowledged in his book.

Advertisement

“My grades slipped a little, then a bit more. There were broken rules and extenuating circumstances,” resulting in being asked to leave, he said in his biography. A university spokesman, Jonathan Palumbo, said Harvard doesn’t comment on student-related matters.

But Gallego turned it around: He enlisted in the Marine Reserves and then returned to Harvard. A deployment to Japan just months before he graduated further delayed his diploma. It was his time in Iraq later on, where he served in a unit that took many casualties, that defined much of his personal life as well as inspired him to run for office.

Representative Jimmy Gomez of California, who overlapped with Gallego at Harvard, said he saw similarities between the school they attended and Congress.

“When you go to those institutions, I think what [Gallego] learned was, you still have to be who you are, plain and simple,” Gomez said. “That’s what people find refreshing.”

Gallego said he’s grateful for attending Harvard.

“If you don’t really come from a background where you have a lot of hands up and heads ups and everything else like that, what really is important is always being able to figure out how to kind of get around obstacles,” Gallego said. “That helped me get here, helped me get out of here, and it certainly has helped me, I think, identify how to work in Congress, how to run for office.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.