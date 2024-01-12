As Iowa Republicans get ready to caucus, Democrats are feeling ‘abandoned’ and written off

“It’s not so much as a Democrat than as an Iowan that I feel the obligation to know what’s going on and to pay attention,” Slappey said over lunch at the Irish Democrat, a local institution. “We get to see the candidates up close and personal.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Libby Slappey, a Democratic political activist in Cedar Rapids, had a tough choice on Wednesday night: Would she watch Caitlin Clark play for the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team, or the Republican primary presidential debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis? Rather than pick, she pulled both up on different computers.

Iowa has long played an outsized role in presidential elections, but Democrats dropped Iowa and New Hampshire down in the nominating process and elevated South Carolina. Iowa’s demotion came as little surprise after Democrats botched the caucuses in 2020 so badly that the results didn’t come out for days.

Meanwhile, Republicans kept Iowa in its critical early role, and so for the last year GOP candidates have made the traditional pilgrimages to its famous state fair and cattle call events, trotting across the 99 counties and encouraging people to please come out on a cold Monday night in January. It was bound to be a quieter year for Democrats anyway, given their incumbent president. But the result of the change is a one-sided campaign, giving the Democrats a lot of time to think about what their priorities should be, from winning elections to whether they can make the case to be an early state again.

“This has been a really good time of introspection because we don’t have the distraction of all that goes into preparing for a presidential,” Slappey said. “It’s really a time of retooling.”

Iowa Democrats are hearty, snow-worn souls with a recent penchant for losing elections. Republicans now hold the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the legislature in what was once a purple state. Donald Trump won it in both 2016 and 2020, and the current congressional delegation is fully Republican.

There are some 470,000 active Democratic voters registered in the state who, in some ways, have found it hard to square their current position with the years spent living in a premier political destination for candidates and future presidential hopefuls of their party.

“The Democrats have not, at least on a national level, they’ve had no presence here. So this becomes a Republican echo chamber, with very, very little way for folks to have any kind of any other side to what’s going on,” said Linda Langston, a former Democratic National Committee member. “I think that’s what’s really hard for people here.”

She added it felt like they were “being abandoned by the party.”

To be sure, Democrats aren’t completely dormant, electoral and otherwise.

“The story that is going untold that is entirely accurate is that we have lost a bunch of exceptionally close elections,” said state Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat elected to a statewide office, pointing, as one example, to a 2020 congressional race in Iowa between Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican winner, and Rita Hart, now the Democratic party chair, that was decided by six votes.

In a statement, spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said the DNC is committed to “not taking a single voter for granted — including in Iowa,” and noted several investments it’s making in the state.

At a press conference Friday, Hart also pointed to the financial support from the DNC, and said the national party is committed to helping the state party rebuild.

“The way we get to that better position with the DNC is to have some success here in Iowa, and they’re committed to helping us get to that success,” Hard said. “We wouldn’t be in the situation that we’re in right now had the DNC not made it very clear that it’s going to be an open process in 2028, so we are very confident that we can make that case and see that we can get back into that first position again.”

Joe Biden has visited Iowa as president, as have several members of his Cabinet during his administration. This week, former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack, who now serves as secretary of agriculture, attended the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, where several Republican presidential candidates also spoke. The Biden campaign will have surrogates on hand to lead a press conference the day of the caucuses— though notably Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Carolina that day, and Biden will travel to Pennsylvania.

Instead of caucusing, Iowa Democrats agreed to mail out presidential preference cards starting Jan. 12, but wait until March 5 to release their results, a solution that brought the state into compliance with the national party. So on Monday, while Republicans go to their caucuses, Democrats will gather and attend to other party business.

The first-in-the-nation caucuses were a major part of the identity of being an Iowa Democrat, and there’s been an undeniable shift since losing it. In 2012, the last time there was a sitting Democratic president, Barack Obama had a presence here, personally making the rounds in an effort to win Iowa in the general election. The final rally of his reelection campaign was held in downtown Des Moines, a nod to Iowa’s role in propelling him ahead of the pack in the 2008 primary race.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment about its outreach efforts to Iowa voters.

“You get the feeling that they’ve kind of written Iowa off,” said Bret Nilles, chair of the Linn County Democratic Party.

Scott Brennan, a current DNC member and former Iowa Democratic Party chair, said Biden has not made the same calculation as Obama with regard to the 2024 electoral map.

“I would be hard-pressed to tell them that they should be throwing a huge pile of resources here,” Brennan said.

“We need to put on a good process in 2024 and we need to win some elections between 2024 and 2028, essentially 2026, to show we are making the right kind of progress, and then we need to get back to convincing the DNC that they made a terrible mistake in putting together a calendar that did not have a space for a state like Iowa,” Brennan added.

It won’t be until the 2028 open presidential primary that the loss of the caucuses will truly be felt, several Democrats said. But even now, said J.D. Scholten, a state representative, “there’s something missing.”

For many of the Democrats here, while they miss the caucuses, that’s a distraction from bigger challenges.

“I think people are upset and sad about the caucuses, but really the five-alarm fire here [is the lack of] electoral wins,” said Sean Bagniewski, a state representative.

In the meantime, if Democrats want a front row seat to national politics, they have to settle for Republican events. One Democrat, a 21-year-old Grinnell College student who agreed to speak on the condition that he not be named, attended a DeSantis event in Ames on Thursday night.

“I’m kind of a traitor to Iowa, right? I don’t mind that much [that the Democratic caucuses are no longer first],” the Democrat and Iowa native said. “But it is always nice to have people come through here, and I’m a little disappointed that that won’t happen.”

It’s a price he was willing to pay for a new nominating process, since he said he doesn’t feel the state represents the party’s base.

“I suppose I would say I’m a little bit jealous, yeah,” he said as he waited for DeSantis to take the stage.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.