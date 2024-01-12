US Navy helicopter crew survives crash into ocean in Southern California

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California during a training exercise Thursday night, a spokesperson said. All six crewmembers survived.

The MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m., said a statement from Cmdr. Beth Teach of the Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet.

“Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location," the statement said, adding that the crew members were taken ashore for medical evaluations.