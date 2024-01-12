Closing Boston school buildings: What BPS can learn from D.C.

This is a complex infrastructure issue. The majority of Boston school buildings need significant facilities improvements. But a decade of enrollment decline means the district operates more school buildings than are necessary at a cost to students and families who don’t see basic investment in physical spaces or educational programs . Buildings need to be renovated, but not all of them.

Boston Public Schools’ long-term facilities plan released last week is the latest chapter in Boston’s saga to face the math that the district has too many school buildings, most of which are old, for too few students.

Here is where the political quagmires emerge and ambitious plans fizzle. Which school gets renovated? Which ones are closed, merged, or reconfigured? Which schools are moved?

Past attempts in Boston have focused on solving the operational puzzle: fix buildings and operate fewer of them. Progress is minimal. Over the last two decades, Boston built only six new facilities, and the district operates about the same number of school buildings as when the BPS had over 60,000 students, compared to 46,000 today. Up to now, city leaders have not persuaded the public of the urgency of the issue nor built consensus on a comprehensive plan to make major changes to the district’s portfolio of schools.

For this next facilities initiative, city leaders should frame the problem as an educational challenge: How does BPS ensure more great schools, both in terms of physical space and educational quality? Buildings are important, but parents don’t seek schools for the buildings; they choose them for what they see inside the walls: the curriculum, the teaching, the school culture and climate, and the enrichment opportunities.

The question parents, students, and Boston residents want answered is not how the district gets to fewer, better buildings but rather how is it going to get to more great schools. Any long-term plan for BPS must give a concrete answer to this question.

Outside of Boston, there is no better model than Washington, D.C. Beginning in 2002 and faced with a decade of enrollment decline, D.C. modernized over 100 schools in 20 years. But the district did not just renovate buildings; over multiple administrations it transformed the quality of school options in the city. School building investments were paired with an explicit commitment to increasing the number of quality schools in every neighborhood and made significant investments in educators to design, replicate, and launch new school programs.

Education leaders redesigned high schools with $25 million from philanthropic organizations and opened a new early college program with a nationally recognized partner university. They expanded the most high-demand schools in the city, including a nationally ranked and historically Black exam high school, which got a new facility in the Shaw neighborhood — a historic center of D.C.’s Black community. They recognized that dual-language and Montessori schools were the most popular elementary schools among families but were concentrated in the most affluent areas of the city, so they worked to replicate and adapt these successful schools to other neighborhoods and communities and launched new school models based on community input.

What happened as a result of this relentless focus on quality schools? District enrollment grew so much that after years of closing schools, DCPS had to build new schools. This occurred even with unrestricted charter school growth and the COVID-19 pandemic. Students gained too. DCPS became the fastest improving urban school district in the country in the decade prior to the pandemic.

Like D.C. in 2002, Boston has more than 100 buildings, billions of dollars it plans to invest in school facilities, and a need to create more quality school options. To be successful, district leaders need to take a close look at the kinds of school options BPS offers families, with an eye toward identifying the school models in Boston and peer cities that are improving academic and social-emotional outcomes for the most historically underserved students and the schools that parents are flocking to as their first choice in enrollment.

As in D.C., city officials should make the creation, expansion, and launch of more high-quality and high-demand schools a cornerstone of Boston’s long-term school facilities plan. This move could mobilize needed philanthropic support for school design that provides educators — teachers, principals, support staff — with the time and tools needed to create a new generation of high-quality and innovative schools that promote academic excellence and well-being. In 20 years, Boston too can have transformed the city’s education landscape — one where the buildings are new and fully enrolled and, most important, where students and parents in every neighborhood are guaranteed a world-class education.

Kerry Donahue is chief strategy officer of the Boston Schools Fund.