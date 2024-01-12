To restore trust, Harvard Corporation must make these changes

The resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard’s president on Jan. 2 will do nothing to solve one of Harvard’s most vexing problems — the rise of de facto political litmus tests for succeeding as either administrator, professor, or student. This test elevates political progressivism above academic excellence and administrative competence. Liberal arts colleges should not have political positions but most do. They should be places where diverse perspectives may be safely expressed and argued. But the partisan enforcement of speech codes and the adoption of approved philosophies have become the prevailing norm at Harvard as well as at most universities.

An aphorism aptly describes the leadership scandals at Harvard University: A fish rots from the head. At Harvard, the head is the unelected governing body known as the Corporation. Its 13 members, who include the university’s president, serve a maximum of two six-year terms. The Corporation has ultimate authority to review all Harvard operations, finances, policies, faculty tenure decisions, and the like. When members resign or die, they are replaced by a majority vote of the board. This arrangement insulates the Corporation from public pressure and has bred unaccountability.

Without radical change at the top, the reputation and quality of one of the nation’s premier educational institutions will continue to sink. For this reason, I am gathering alumni signatures in order to attain ballot access and then run a campaign to join the Board of Overseers, Harvard’s second most powerful and only elected governing body. The national spotlight is on Harvard, and alumni are now able to see how the institution has been betrayed by its leaders, including the Corporation’s members.

Alumni from all of Harvard’s schools are eligible to vote for the Board of Overseers, although not many do. By self-selecting out of the process, a majority of alumni voices go unheard. Inertia favors the status quo and thwarts institutional reform.

Harvard needs to make several reforms:

▪ It needs to evaluate all administrators and their duties and then dismiss those who perform no useful function, which, from my long experience, I believe to be the vast majority. This would save money, allowing a vast reduction in tuition, and would reduce the bureaucratic culture. In 2020, there were 5,833 administrators at Harvard and they outnumbered instructional faculty 3 to 1. This bloat is largely responsible for the $80,000 undergraduate students are charged in tuition and fees annually.

▪ Harvard’s governing boards should enact a crucial reform to current speech codes and regulations so that they follow constitutional norms. Harvard then would be able to return to its proper role — a center for discussion, argument, and the expression of even unpopular ideas. As a crucial step, the governing boards should adopt the “Chicago Principles,” a standard enacted by the University of Chicago proclaiming institutional neutrality to replace partisan political positions. Since 2019, Harvard sanctioned four scholars for their protected expression, disinvited feminist philosopher Devin Buckley due to her views, withdrew a fellowship offer from Kenneth Roth for his “anti-Israel bias,” and more. It’s no wonder that Gay’s support for free expression in her congressional testimony sounded hollow, if not hypocritical, to many.

▪ Safety and security for controversial speakers should be guaranteed regardless of political ideology. Universities should welcome debate and encourage students and faculty to discuss ideas without ideological or other penalties or limitations — especially eschewing inconsistently enforced speech codes and regulations. According to the 2024 College Free Speech Rankings from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which I cofounded, “70 percent of students [at Harvard] say shouting down a speaker to prevent them from speaking on campus is at least rarely acceptable.” These shocking approval levels for illiberal censorial tactics must be corrected to ensure Harvard returns to a commitment to the pursuit of truth.

▪ Establish a practice of having a joint session at least once each semester with members of the student body, faculty, and administrators to discuss the impacts of Harvard’s policies. The Board of Overseers and the Corporation have long reigned over Harvard’s campus, and sharing that authority is long overdue.

▪ Simplify the election process for the Board of Overseers to increase its representation of the greater Harvard community. The voting process took one alum (a computer scientist no less!) “three days and two phone calls in order finally to sign the petition.” Simplifying the process should encourage engagement and participation.

In time, these reforms might allow Harvard to regain alumni, students’, staff, and the public’s trust. The status quo is no longer an acceptable option.

Harvey Silverglate is a criminal defense and civil liberties lawyer and author and a Harvard alumnus.