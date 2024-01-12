In piece on Trump and Haley, a gratuitous swipe is taken at Biden

I object to David Shribman’s gratuitous inclusion of President Biden in his Jan. 8 op-ed, “Donald Trump, Nikki Haley should know history — because we know theirs.” In his second sentence, rightly decrying purported misunderstandings of the past by former president Donald Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Shribman slips in the phrase “… and the incumbent president is stuck in the past.”

By implication, Shribman, without backing up the characterization, includes Biden among people who misunderstand the past. In fact, the president is not mentioned again. It seems then that the reference to Biden is part of an attempt at so-called fairness or evenhandedness in referring to various candidates for president in 2024. However, in a piece where the misuse of history is the point, without a concrete example to offer, the author is just throwing shade at the president for no cause. I should think this veteran journalist would know that and would recognize that he needs to carefully apply the doctrine of editorial fairness in an election where, indeed, the lessons of history distant and near need to be considered.