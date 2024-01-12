Healey’s midyear spending cuts are a brutal tug at the safety net

Your editorial lauds the administration for not touching the state’s $8 billion rainy day fund or the $700 million escrow account. Seriously? If it isn’t “raining” for children living below deep poverty — $783 a month for a family of three with no income — then when exactly is it raining?

Re “Massachusetts’ good times not rollin’ like they used to” (Editorial, Jan. 9): I wonder about terms like “belt-tightening” to describe the real pain that will be experienced by low-income families, including the poorest kids in our state, as a result of the significant midyear budget cuts announced this week by Governor Maura Healey. The administration slashed Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children funding by more than $13 million and the state’s Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled, and Children program by more than $4.3 million.

Advertisement

The Lift Our Kids Coalition, of which our organization is a member, has worked for years with families, teachers, lawyers, social workers, service providers, and others on the front lines to pass an increase in subsistence benefits to lift families out of poverty. The Legislature agreed in this year’s state budget to a much-needed and very modest increase, set to go into effect in April. With a stroke of the governor’s pen, the increase is now erased.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

What does the editorial board suggest we tell our state’s most vulnerable children? Time for some belt-tightening?

Rebekah Gewirtz

Executive director

Massachusetts chapter

National Association of Social Workers

Boston





How did we get to this place? Just follow the editorial positions.

I read your Jan. 9 editorial on the state budget with interest. You praised Governor Maura Healey for cutting spending across the board to address a shortfall in tax revenue.

It seems like only yesterday (“Massachusetts tax relief can’t wait,” Editorial, Sept. 15, 2023) that the Globe editorial page was all on board with cutting taxes in Massachusetts. Which Healey then did.

Advertisement

Not too long before that (“Give Beacon Hill time to rework tax refund law, Governor Baker,” Oct. 15, 2022), the editorial board was praising the refund of a tax surplus — just so long as it was distributed progressively.

I wonder why we ended up facing a shortfall and don’t have the cushion to manage it?

Given the challenges the state faces with housing, the MBTA, and other areas, one wonders who the editorial board is speaking for? And on whose behalf is Healey — who was effectively anointed as governor — acting? I’m sure there are many residents of the Commonwealth who would like an answer to those questions.

Nicholas C. Bauer

Boston