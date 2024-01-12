People of Lynn can tell you what it’ll take to stem rise in violence

A recent increase in violence in Lynn claimed the lives of two young people last month (“Increased violence clouds Lynn’s renewal,” Page A1, Jan. 5). We have received plenty of condolences but what we need now are the proactive steps that could have prevented these losses in the first place.
I am a member of the Lynn chapter of Neighbor to Neighbor, a statewide organization. We’ve knocked on tens of thousands of doors in the past few years to ask Lynn residents what they envision for our city. Our neighbors say the same things again and again: housing we can afford, community health services that include mental health providers for youth, and dignified jobs.
Advertisement
Studies have shown that stable housing, mental health services, and youth jobs reduce violence. It’s not surprising that the people who are bearing the brunt of the problem can so clearly see the solution. What is surprising is that, so far, our elected officials haven’t seemed to listen.
Are elected officials responsible for everything that goes wrong in their city? Of course not. But they have a duty not to stop at condolences. This month, a new Lynn City Council was sworn in. We want to see this council take the steps that the people of Lynn know could stop this rise in violence.
Cleo Hereford
Lynn