Thanks for the memories, coach Belichick

In a world where many people constantly change how they appear to others, Belichick never wavered from staying true to himself. Superstardom didn’t matter, and neither did feeding media narratives. There was only one goal, year in and year out: bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in February.

While many fans and media may have been ecstatic to hear that coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were parting ways, I felt distraught. Belichick provided the franchise with a level of stability and leadership that will never be replicated and was behind the team’s long run of success. He is why players came to New England in recent years — just ask running back Ezekiel Elliott or tight end Mike Gesicki.

Thank you simply isn’t enough for everything Belichick did for this franchise and the team during his time here. I wish to tell him: Do your job by breaking Don Shula’s record of winningest NFL coach. We will miss you.

Brianna Silva

Peabody





Belichick, Brady, and the rest is history

As a kid, I was living in New England the year Bill Belichick became head coach of the Patriots. It was that same year that he drafted Tom Brady 199th overall and later helped him develop into the GOAT — the greatest quarterback of all time. Both individuals are important to me because they helped ensure that my grandfather, a lifelong Lawrence resident and an avid Boston sports fan, saw a Patriots Super Bowl victory before he passed in 2003. This was, of course, an area in which the Red Sox had failed for 86 years up till then, making the success of the Belichick-led Patriots all the more important.

For those who were able to see the games in the years that followed, we know they were a whole lot of fun to watch too.

Thank you for everything, coach. Your legacy will never be forgotten.

Bryan McDowell

Lyndonville, N.Y.