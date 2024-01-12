Forget #CoupleGoals. Michelle Obama is talking (again) about relationship realities.

Whatever has been said or written about the Obamas — and there has been plenty — few have questioned the solidity of their marriage or affection for each other. On several occasions, I’ve been in the company of people generally immune to hyperbole and watched them see the famous couple in photos or on television. They would sigh and say, “Well if you can’t have what they have, what’s the point of a relationship?”

From the moment they stepped on the national stage in 2007 — a beautiful Black husband and wife and their two adorable daughters — former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the former first lady, have often been defined by one overused hashtag — #CoupleGoals. And that was before hashtags denoting particular people, events, or sentiments were even a thing.

I’ve probably uttered it myself one or 10 times.

The Obamas certainly seem aware of this reaction. However flattering the adulation of their much-scrutinized marriage may be, they’ve never been reluctant to say in their books and in interviews what anyone who has ever been coupled up for any length of time already knows — relationships are hard.

During a recent interview with podcaster Jay Shetty, Michelle Obama spoke frankly about her 31-year-marriage to the former president. “If you live with your roommate for 30 years, you would hate them at some point in time. But it wouldn’t be some defining thing. You have friendships — if they last long, you’re going to have some falling out. So why do we put so much pressure on marriage to not be hard?”

Later, when she addressed the hashtag in the room, Obama made it clear that her marriage has had its share of mistakes, snags, and potholes. “I don’t want people looking at me and Barack like ‘hashtag couple goals’ and not know that — no, no — there are some broken things that happen even in the best of marriages,” she said.

In this suffocating age of social media, so much of what we see while scrolling is airbrushed and curated to within an inch of its life. Perfect homes. Perfect kids. Perfect bodies. Perfect vacations. And always perfect relationships with the perfect partner.

We should know better. But the dirty trick of all those mindless finger flicks from one image to the next is that we become less likely to sift for truth behind the beauty of those heavily filtered lives. And in the same ways that social media overindulgence can lead kids and teens to draw unreasonable comparisons to their own realities, there’s a similar impact for adults. We can start to believe our own couplehood can’t match up to those of the breezy, smiling couples who’ve monetized their relationships and deliver exactly what their followers think they want to see — unattainable perfection.

Many of us have known couples who seemed paragons of bliss until they suddenly (at least to us) split up. Then we parse every conversation and gathering to see if there were visible cracks that we somehow missed. Of course there were cracks — there are always cracks, but we refused to see them. That’s the point both Obamas have often made, while adding that the real issue is how and whether those gaps can be traversed. It’s less about striving for perfection than some kind of peace that both participants can live with. And that applies whether that couple resides in your home, on your block, or in the White House.

Over the years I’ve appreciated the Obamas most for their honesty about their marriage. They’ve not succumbed to specious ideas about their relationship as faultless, and perhaps that’s one of the reasons they’ve stayed together as long as they have.

Forget about #CoupleGoals. In 2024, let’s get #RelationshipRealities — especially our own — trending.

