Is Nikki Haley up to it, or will she ‘get smoked’?

Just a trifle condescending from a rival who was just smoked by Haley, isn’t it? After all, Christie’s out of the race and she’s still in it. But it’s also true that for Haley, the next step — hobbling Trump — will be much tougher to accomplish.

“She’s gonna get smoked,” Christie was heard to say about Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who has been cast as the Republican candidate with the best chance of stopping Donald Trump in New Hampshire. “And you and I both know it. She’s not up to this.”

By stepping aside, Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, grudgingly gave her a path forward, but with an insult, not an endorsement. Now she has to pull together a coalition of voters who want an alternative to Trump but don’t necessarily share the same positions as Haley on issues like abortion and immigration. And there’s not much time to make it happen. The Iowa Caucus is scheduled to take place on Monday, to be followed by the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.

A Suffolk University poll in Iowa has Haley in second place but still 34 points behind Trump. In New Hampshire, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll has her in second place and 20 points behind Trump. But in that poll, Christie was at 12 percent, with a substantial percentage of his voters picking Haley as their second choice. That makes Christie’s exit a real opportunity for Haley if she can capitalize on it.

She stumbled once already in the Granite State and can’t afford to do it again. In December, Haley stepped on her own momentum at a town hall when she was asked about the reason for the Civil War and didn’t mention slavery. After that omission kicked up a storm of controversy, she walked it back, saying, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.” But her Republican opponents, who don’t have much of a record for decrying the role of slavery in America’s past, did their best to keep the issue alive.

Besides the hot mic swipe at Haley, Christie also took another one in his formal exit remarks, saying “Benjamin Franklin’s words were never more relevant in America than they are right now. The last time they were that relevant was the Civil War — which of course we know was caused by slavery.” Christie continued to lambaste all the Republican candidates for not doing what he did to call out Trump as unfit for office. It’s good that he did it, but let’s not forget, he did it when he hoped it would help him politically.

To me, Haley’s biggest challenge isn’t her willingness to suppress the truth about American history or even her unwillingness to condemn Trump. She hasn’t connected the dots between who she is as a person, how she would lead the country, and where she wants to take it.

Like it or not, the message from rival Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, is simple. He wants to turn America into Florida. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is less clear about her beliefs, beyond the need for generational change and a president other than Trump. That’s by design, as she tries to be all things to all potential voters, especially to those independent voters in New Hampshire who can take a Republican primary ballot.

It leaves her open to criticism, some of which is sexist. Trump’s nickname for her, for example, is “birdbrain.” As The Washington Post reported, Trump also told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt she was “overly ambitious” and “just couldn’t stay in her seat.” A group connected to DeSantis has tried to link her to Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, as if to make the case that all women think alike. As the Post also pointed out, first-time candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has also suggested Haley switch over to “the party of identity politics” and claimed her “gender-card shtick is pathetic & straight out of the Kamala Harris/Hillary Clinton playbook.”

But sexism doesn’t explain all of Haley’s challenges. Mark Leibovich spells out some of them in a piece for The Atlantic titled “What is Nikki Haley even talking about?” For example, what does she mean when she says “President Trump was the right president at the right time”?

In past political cycles, debates helped clarify candidate positions and offered insights into character and personality. But in this cycle, the debates between the candidates other than Trump have been heavy on petty insults and bickering and light on serious policy discussion. It makes it easy to pick the most obnoxious but not the most thoughtful or best informed.

On the campaign trail, Haley repeatedly cites a Wall Street Journal poll that said she beats President Biden by 17 points. If somehow she did win the GOP nomination and then, the White House, what would she do with victory? Trump is very clear about that.

Is she up to the battle ahead? New Hampshire — not Christie — will be the judge.

