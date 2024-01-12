The numbers confirm it: Massachusetts has never been warmer

The state experienced its warmest year on record last year, tied with 2012, with temperatures averaging 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. New Hampshire also had its warmest year on record, while Connecticut, Maine, and Vermont experienced their second warmest year, according to an analysis by Michael Rawlins at the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

What’s true for the planet as a whole is true in Massachusetts, too.

After a year of extreme weather — including punishing heatwaves, wildfire smoke, and extreme rains that inundated cities and caused rivers to overflow — it may come as no surprise: The planet experienced its hottest year on record in 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association confirmed Friday. Global temperatures were 2.43 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than pre-industrial (1850 to 1900) levels.

Across the contiguous United States, it was the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA.

The high temperatures tell the story of a planet in flux, one in which carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are pushing our thermometers to new levels — and bringing new, extreme consequences, too.

What’s more: 2024 could be even warmer. There’s a one-in-three chance that this year will be warmer than 2023, and a 99 percent chance that 2024 will be among the five warmest years on record, going back to 1850, according to NOAA.

Matthew Rosencrans, of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said that Massachusetts and New England should expect more extreme precipitation in the coming months, and warmer-than-average temperatures, too.

Further complicating matters, last year saw the beginning of an El Niño, when water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are warmer than usual. This impacts global wind patterns and temperatures, historically sending heat spiking.

Between climate change and El Niño, it’s created more extreme weather already in New England less than two weeks into the new year. Looking ahead, Rosencrans said he’s urging people to get ready for power outages, floods, and extreme precipitation. “We talk a lot about preparedness for hurricanes,” he said. “But if we’re likely to see this wetter, stormier pattern in the Northeast, get your backup kits now.”

Last year was also very damp in Massachusetts, the 7th wettest year on record, according to data from UMass Amherst. The state recorded nearly 58 inches of precipitation, nearly nine inches above normal.

Earlier in the week, the European Union climate model released its global temperature data and reached a similar conclusion to NOAA, in fact showing a planet even slightly warmer — 2.66 degrees Fahrenheit above temperatures in the second half of the 20th century.

Next year could also be the first year that’s 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal, an important threshold that climate scientists have long warned must be avoided to minimize even more extreme weather events. Global leaders adopted the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 to pursue efforts to keep global temperatures below that point.

Passing the threshold in one year would not, however, represent a complete failure, as scientists measure long-term averages.

