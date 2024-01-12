Andover withstands milestone effort by North Andover’s Zach Wolinski to survive frenetic finish in a Merrimack Valley triumph

“It’s just another night in the Merrimack Valley,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio.

ANDOVER — On a night in which North Andover star guard Zach Wolinski recorded his 1,000th career point, and nearly rallied his team from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, the Andover boys’ basketball team remained composed amid the mayhem to secure a 65-64 statement win that ignited a celebratory court-storming at Dunn Gymnasium.

Andover's Danny Resendiz (right, No. 31) and Sam Concemi (left) celebrate after their 65-64 win over North Andover in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup on Friday night in Andover.

It was also a frenetic final minute.

Andover led 65-62 with 20 seconds left when the third-ranked Knights (7-2) raced up court and attempted a pair of tying 3-point attempts. The first was from Wolinski, who scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth, and had a clean look from the left wing that caromed off the front rim.

When an offensive rebound gave North Andover another life, Zach DesRochers shot a straightaway longball, but the shot also didn’t fall. Knights forward Niko Catalano grabbed the rebound and banked home a layup with four seconds left. However, Andover wisely let the ball sit on the baseline as the clock ticked to zero, giving the 20th-ranked Warriors (7-3) another marquee victory after defeating fourth-ranked Lawrence on Tuesday.

“It was a big week for us,” said sophomore forward Luca Palermo. “We’ve been looking forward to this game since the schedule came out. One of our big goals this season was to beat North Andover.”

Andover’s Sam Concemi goes past North Andover’s Camden Bethel (left) to attack the basket in Friday's 65-64 win. Winslow Townson for The Boston G

The 6-foot-6-inich Palermo led the way with 26 points and 12 rebounds, dominating down low with his size advantage and powerful left-handed finishes. When North Andover cut the deficit to 63-60, Palermo registered the biggest bucket of the night, an offensive rebound and put back around a pair of defenders with 50 seconds left.

But the Warriors’ offense was far from a one-man show. Sam Concemi added 12 points, freshman Josh Roux chipped in 10, and senior Danny Resendiz provided tough defense against an efficient North Andover offense.

Andover led 32-24 at half and stretched the lead to 15 points in the third quarter.

“It’s just a great win for our kids,” said Fazio. “We look at each week as a boxing round. This is Week 7. It was Lawrence and North Andover this week. Now, we’re on to next week.”

Ranked No. 1 in Friday’s MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings release, North Andover could not carry momentum from Thursday’s 62-47 win over Needham, a rematch of last year’s Division 1 semifinal. Wolinski submitted a superhuman effort in the second half. He drove the lane and finished off glass for his 1,000th career point in the third quarter, causing a stoppage in play for a short ceremony with his parents.

North Andover's Zach Wolinski gets a hug from his mother, Kathy, after he received the ball for scoring his 1,000th career point during a game against rival Andover, which prevailed, 65-64, in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

In the fourth, Wolinski continued his scoring barrage with a pair of left wing 3-pointers and some tough finishes in the paint. But North Andover’s defense, which allowed only two opponents to break 50 points this season, could not slow down Palermo or contain an Andover offense that made nine 3-pointers.

“Zach is a great kid and such a hard worker,” said North Andover coach Paul Tanglis. “But the thing about him is he doesn’t care about the milestone. All he wants to do is win. He’s a humble kid and that’s why he’s so special. Tonight, we fought, but we put ourselves in too much of a hole.”