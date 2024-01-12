‘His attention to detail is something I’ve never seen’: Readers share their favorite memories of Bill Belichick

From his post-game press conferences, to his strategic thinking on the field, here’s a round up of some of the best responses we received from fans:

Following the news of Belichick’s departure from the team, we asked readers to tell us what they’ll miss most about the legendary coach that led them to six Super Bowl rings.

It’s the end of an era in New England . On Thursday, the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick announced they are parting ways after more than two decades together.

“The comedy and consistency of his dole responses to media questions and his discipline to never waver.”- Anonymous

The New England Patriot held practice at Gillette Stadium. Bill Belichick walks to the podium to address the media. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I want everyone to remember what he did for us as fans, and allow him to go out in glory.”

“My favorite memory of Bill Belichick is every game he came out of that locker room he had a game plan that he expected to follow and win. You could see it in his eyes and demeanor and you had faith that they would succeed. He brought joy to New England fans, and we had faith that the Patriots would work hard, ‘Do their job’ and win football games. I’m so sorry his stature in New England has come to this, and I understand what is happening, but I want everyone to remember what he did for us as fans, and allow him to go out in glory, instead of with his tail between his legs. He is the GOAT.”- Cindy O., Plymouth, MA

“I’ve been a fan since the very beginning, 1960. In July 2002, I was being wheeled into the operating room for open-heart surgery, which I might not have survived. My very last thought before they knocked me out was, ‘At least I got to see the Patriots win a Super Bowl.’ For that I will always be grateful.”- Bruce C., Virginia Beach, VA

“His attention to detail is something I’ve never seen in another coach in any sport. The intentional safety in the game in Denver several years ago is a perfect example of what a strategist the man is. I don’t envy the next head coach of the New England Patriots. He will be working in a shadow for several years!”- Gerry, Medford, MA

“Not a specific memory, but Belichick was hired in my previous lifetime when I was newly married, childless and still living in Brookline. My whole life has changed (including now living in Western NY, which is painful football-wise) but him being coach has been a constant. I’ve lived through Carroll, Parcells and MacPherson, Rust, Meyer, Berry and Erdhardt, and there was always change in the air. My three kids don’t know anything except him coaching, and unequaled success. Don’t think we’ll ever see anything like this again.”- Jeff Z., Brighton, NY

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) during a joint press conference for Super Bowl XLIX at Phoenix Convention Center. USA Today Sports

“It would have to be the Seattle Super Bowl stare down with Pete Caroll. The obvious play was another handoff to Beastmode. A Patriots timeout helps the Seahawks run him again because time was running down and I believe Seattle had one timeout left. This was the genius of Bill because he knew they loved that quick pass. The Patriots practiced defending it. It was my birthday and my friends brought out a birthday cake when I tried to leave when the game looked lost. That was when IT happened. This was a tribute to the obsessed preparation of Bill. Win or lose, he knew what the other team would do in every situation. I think this firing is a major mistake even though everything must end. We’ve been so lucky.”- Adrienne M., Hudson, MA

“He was such a student of football and its history.”

“It was a press conference with his usual terse and mildly contemptuous responses. Then someone asked a question about football history and he got going. He talked about his early career coaching the Browns; the first thing he did was to seek Jim Brown to tell him everything he could tell him about Paul Brown and his innovations. He was such a student of football and its history. It was a side of Bill Belichick I had not seen.”- Max G., Newton, MA

“During the NFL draft, Bill was in his kitchen and went off camera leaving his dog sitting there, in contrast to Dallas person sitting there with a couple of cheerleader types.”- Lauren W., Culver City, CA

Nike, Bill Belichick's dog, made a cameo on TV on Friday. Screen grab

“My favorite was when he kept his cool at the end of the Super Bowl against the Seahawks and let Pete Carroll and his coaches react. This was purely trusting his gut and the gamble paid off.”- Charles K., Tewksbury, MA

“Any press conference immediately following a game. It did not matter whether [the Patriots] won or lost. Bill worked so hard every game on every play and every second between plays. His intensity no doubt left him exhausted. While he had not had the time to settle down or to process much of the big picture of what had occurred, he had to face the press, who had their own jobs to do. Bill knew the obvious fact that not one member of the press understood football as he knew it. Yet he had to answer questions many of which were to him foolish and many were asking him to explain, justify, or defend himself. Bill knew that for all intents and purposes, he answered only to himself. So his non-answers were the source of endless hilarity. Answers such as, ‘It was a football decision’ said everything and nothing simultaneously. I loved those press conferences almost as much as I loved watching the games. Moreover, I was thrilled that it was not my job to ask questions of Bill immediately following a game.”- Martin E., Grafton, MA

“His post-game press appearances. I mean it. To see this singularly brilliant coach, a walking treatise on football tactics, strategy, and history, doing whatever he could to not say anything that would give something away, was hilarious, often LOL funny. Lots of folks took it as curmudgeonly insult, but I saw it as an art form that only Bill Belichick could pull off so consistently.”- David Y., Jamaica Plain, MA

