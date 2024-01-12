What did Massachusetts high school coaches learn from Bill Belichick? Discipline.

The Patriots’ dynasty years had countless Massachusetts high schoolers dreaming about being the next Tom Brady, Tedy Bruschi or Rodney Harrison.

Belichick regularly offered praise to his scholastic peers throughout the years, often noting that countless NFL players have told him the most influential person in their lives was their high school coach.

Their coaches knew they couldn’t run the same schemes on Fridays they saw Bill Belichick use on Sundays. High school players are not NFL-caliber.

“You can’t replicate it,” Xaverian High coach Al Fornaro said. “It’s not apples and oranges, it’s apples and Oldsmobiles.”

Still, Belichick’s mindset and method rubbed off on his prep peers during his 24 years in charge of what became the NFL’s most successful franchise. He took over when high school coaches were trading VHS tapes, well before film breakdowns were posted all over Twitter and MyFace, but his old-school mantra has for years been repeated on fields across the Commonwealth.

“The best coach in the world works down the street on Route 1,” Fornaro recalled telling his team. “What does he say? ‘Do your job.’ Don’t do Harry’s or Billy’s. Do yours. If you’re setting the edge at 2 yards, set it at 2. Not 3. Not 5.”

The idea of making an opponent play left-handed — by taking away their best player — translated. Every Sunday, Belichick showed Fornaro how to remove the other team’s standouts from the equation. On Fridays, they bracket-covered a star receiver or running back.

“He’s a huge believer in the Art of War by Sun Tzu,” said Fornaro, whose Westwood-based team finished No. 1 in the Globe’s postseason rankings after winning the Div. 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. “Most games are won before they’re played, in the preparation.”

Xaverian coach Al Fornaro

Foxborough High’s Jack Martinelli never felt slighted when Belichick would use his team to make a point at practice. “I’ll go get a few players from down the street” to run a play, Belichick would tell a struggling Patriots position group.

“I took it as an honor,” Martinelli said, “that he would refer to us.”

Martinelli, who won his 300th game in the same October weekend when Belichick hit that mark in the NFL, took over at Foxborough High in 1982. Ron Meyer was on the Pats’ sideline, and Belichick was building his rep as a young defensive wizard with the Giants.

After winning his fifth Super Bowl in November — he also won two in the late-70s as a defensive coordinator for Norwood High — Martinelli could be considered the Belichick of this area.

It is not a title he accepts. There’s only one Bill.

“I view him as the best NFL coach ever,” Martinelli said. “He’s an icon. On a one-on-one basis, he’s unbelievable. He’s not the same person you see after games, in interviews, things like that. He was more than gracious, more than complimentary of what the kids have accomplished at Foxborough High School.”

Foxborough coach Jack Martinelli

Belichick’s obsession with the overlooked detail was catnip for some coaches.

“I think the biggest thing he made me more aware of was situational coaching,” said Milton High’s Steve Dembowski, who devoured the Patriots’ appearances on behind-the-scenes documentaries on NFL Network and other outlets. In August, his teams drilled plans for the last play of a half or a game. They learned how to take a safety with the punt team, or run a two-minute drill with no timeouts.

Advertisement

If they were backed up on the 1-yard line, they’d call a longer cadence. If they false-started, they might lose a few inches. The defense would lose 5 yards.

“Things that might slip through the cracks at the high school level, or show up once every three years,” Dembowski said. “The longer you do this, something’s going to show up and you need to have a plan for it. That was something I became more aware of seeing video of him.”

One of the few local coaches that Belichick didn’t influence: Brian St. Pierre, of St. John’s Prep. Drafted by the Steelers in 2003, the Boston College grad spent the next eight seasons as a reserve quarterback with the Steelers, Ravens, Cardinals, and Panthers.

“As a player during that time, you got tired of hearing how the Patriots paid more attention to detail than other teams,” said St. Pierre, who has coached his alma mater in Danvers since 2014. “That’s not true. That’s the Boston slant.”

Belichick was, he said, “a great defensive mind” who excelled at finding undervalued players and plugging them in seamlessly.

“It’s a player-driven league, more than at any level of football,” St. Pierre said. “When you take No. 12 out of the equation, it changes things.”

