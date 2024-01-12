The biggest off-the-field controversies of Bill Belichick’s Patriots career, explained

Many of those years, however, were mired in controversy.

Belichick’s Patriots coaching resumé features 13 AFC championship game appearances, nine AFC titles, six Lombardi Trophies, and 24 years of building a dynasty unrivaled in NFL history.

Bill Belichick has unequivocally earned his fame, but through the years, he’s earned infamy, too.

Belichick’s dalliance with scandal began with a curt resignation written on a scrap of paper and ended with Spygate 2.0 (yes, there were two), earning him a reputation as not only one of the greatest coaches of all time, but also one of the most polarizing.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest scandals of Belichick’s legendary career.

Belichick resigns as “HC of the NYJ,” Jan. 4, 2000

Moments before he was to be formally introduced as the Jets’ next coach, Belichick handed team officials a piece of scrap paper on which he had written his plans to resign as “HC of the NYJ.” Instead of delivering an introductory press conference, Belichick endured something that more closely resembled a cross examination. The event lasted 50 minutes and left the public with more questions than answers.

To quote Taylor Swift, nothing good starts in a getaway car. Before he had even set foot in Foxborough as the Patriots’ new coach, Belichick was already battling rumors and was embroiled in a scandal.

Shortly thereafter, Robert Kraft named Belichick New England’s head coach, replacing Pete Carroll.

No one knows exactly what happened on Jan. 4, 2000, or the day that led up to the infamous resignation. He had been announced just one day before. Was he working with the Patriots when he accepted the Jets job? How could he do that to Bill Parcells?

Belichick’s career in New England didn’t suffer much after starting off on the wrong foot, but the new HC of the NEP had set a precedent.

Spygate, 2007 season

The second scandal under Belichick fittingly also began with the Jets. The Patriots were discovered to have been videotaping opposing teams’ signals from unauthorized locations, and the chief piece of evidence came during a September 2007 game against none other than Belichick’s former team.

Videotaping opposing teams’ signals is not explicitly illegal in the NFL, but it must be done from designated areas. Belichick and his staff, however, were found to be taping the Jets’ defensive coaches’ signals from their own sideline, which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ruled was prohibited.

After an investigation, the NFL fined Belichick $500,000, the maximum allowed by the league and the largest fine ever imposed on a coach. The league also fined the Patriots $250,000 and revoked their first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Deflategate, 2015 season

Only one scandal during Belichick’s tenure made it all the way up to a federal court.

After Tom Brady was found to have ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the 2014 AFC Championship Game (which the Patriots won over the Colts), he was suspended four games. The team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016.

Belichick indicated that he had no knowledge of the deflation and was fully cooperative with the investigation.

For his part in the scandal, Brady was supposed to serve his suspension during the 2015 regular season. He successfully appealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and played the entire 2015 season. But following the conclusion of the season, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reinstated Brady’s four-game suspension, which became effective for the 2016 regular season.

After his suspension concluded, Brady led the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI and was named MVP of the game.

The investigation resulted in Belichick bizarrely referencing Mona Lisa Vito from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” during a press conference, and it gave the public one of the greatest court room sketches of all time.

Tom Brady sits in Manhattan Federal Courthouse in this courtroom sketch from 2015. The drawing became the talk of the internet for weeks after its release. REUTERS

The feud with Alex Guerrero, 2017 season

For nearly four years, Belichick permitted Alex Guerrero, Brady’s close friend and business partner in the TB12 therapy center, to secure his own office near the Patriots locker room, fly on the team charter to road games, and receive credentials to work the sidelines of every game.

But in 2017, for reasons he did not explain, Belichick stripped Guerrero of those privileges.

Belichick’s decision created friction in Foxborough, but neither Belichick nor Brady addressed it publicly.

“Everyday it felt like there was some type of dark cloud over what we were trying to accomplish for one reason or another,” Brady said in 2022.

The Globe reported in 2015 that the Patriots medical and training staff had lodged complaints with Belichick about Guerrero’s alternative treatment practices often clashing with their own methods as well as his questionable background. Before Brady made him his business partner, Guerrero had been sanctioned by federal regulators for falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and deceptively promoting nutritional supplements, according to government records.

Spygate 2.0, 2019 season

Well, it happened again. Apparently, the $500,000 fine levied against Belichick in 2007 was not enough to stop the Patriots from once again illegally videotaping their opponents in 2019.

According to the NFL, the team illegally videotaped the Bengals’ sideline during Week 14 of 2019. The Bengals reported the Patriots’ activities to the NFL after a Cincinnati scout observed a Patriots videographer taking film of the sideline from the press box during the Bengals’ game against the Browns in Cleveland.

Belichick distanced himself from the scandal, saying that he had no involvement in or knowledge of the video. He also noted that the man accused of taking the video said he worked for Patriots.com, not the Patriots organization itself.

Regardless, the Patriots were ordered to pay $1.1 million in club fines as punishment. The NFL also stripped them of a 2021 third-round pick, and the Patriots’ TV crews were barred from shooting games during the 2020 season.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.