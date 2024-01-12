Reading between the lines at Bill Belichick’s Patriots farewell, and other thoughts

▪ There was nothing particularly “mutual” regarding the coaching change in Foxborough Thursday. Bill Belichick was fired.

But in the wake of so many Kraft-planted stories (in which everything that went wrong was Bill’s fault), and the weird Belichick-Kraft lunchtime photo-op moment, we can only wonder how nasty things got at the end.

It reminded me a little of the final hours of Terry Francona here in Boston. In that instance, the best manager in Red Sox history was forced to agree to a press release that echoed words of ownership on the day he was terminated. Francona’s statement read, in part, “Out of respect to this team, it was time for me to move on.”

A few months later, Francona told me, “I didn’t want it to be a charade … They were adamant about how it was worded, and I’d say, ‘This isn’t how I feel. I know they want it a certain way, but I lost my job.’ ”

I can’t prove it, but Thursday’s Bill-Bob kumbaya performance felt like exactly the same thing. Both guys talked about a split that was “mutually agreed upon.” Belichick looked like he was making a hostage tape (“say you’re a Patriot for life or we’ll kill your dog”). He took no questions. Exit stage right.

Kraft gave things away when he later said that “the decision to part ways was a move that was needed at this time” and “what’s gone on here the last three or four years isn’t what we want, but we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.”

Kraft said the relationship between an owner and a coach is “like a marriage.” And instead of Hot Tuna shopping for the groceries and the HC of the NYJ breaking his contract, we have Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Conscious Uncoupling.”

It was nice to see the facade of harmony (Belichick even gave Kraft the traditional “I’ll always be a Patriot”). This way we won’t have appeals to the commissioner, court rulings, and draft picks changing hands while franchises are put on hold. It’s simple. Belichick is fired and free to pursue a job with another franchise. Similarly, the Patriots are free to get on with the important business of rebuilding their franchise.

But know this: Belichick would never have left on his own. He has 24 years of history and tradition, two sons on the staff, a bunch of friends on the staff, and a Nantucket compound. Who goes to Atlanta when you have all that?

Imagine Belichick, Pete Carroll, and Nick Saban — all Hall of Famers in their early 70s — all out of a job within a span of 24 hours.

Now we have all new questions. Where will Bill go? Will he go to the Cowboys or Bills if they lose this weekend? Will the Titans file tampering charges against the Patriots if they hire Mike Vrabel? If Bill someday tells the world what really happened and wins a Super Bowl for another franchise, will the Krafts angle to keep Bill out of their coveted Patriots Hall of Fame?

Anything is possible.

Thursday was the end.

But in so many ways it is only the beginning.

▪ Quiz: Name four players who won the Heisman Trophy and later became Super Bowl MVP (answer below).

▪ It took me four days until I finally realized what Belichick’s Gillette walkoff reminded me of. Check out the ancient album jacket for Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung.”

▪ The Red Sox have become a punch line here in New England and across Baseball America. It’s pretty clear now that it wasn’t Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, Chaim Bloom (hired as an adviser by the Cardinals this past week), or Craig Breslow.

The erosion of the once-great Boston baseball brand lies on the shoulders of John Henry and Tom Werner and decisions they made in September 2019. That’s when they pivoted from legitimate Full Throttle to the middle-market team they have become.

Feels like they’ve already given up on 2024. The bosses are not hosting a “town meeting” in Springfield this winter. Prepare for more bridge years as they strive for 82 wins and the illusion of contention while you are asked to pay the top prices in baseball and listen to NESN happy talk. The road to irrelevance is paved. Ugh.

▪ The topic of whether or not to invite Curt Schilling back for the 20th anniversary of the 2004 championship has not been resolved inside the walls at Fenway. Schilling’s disgraceful, unauthorized disclosure of the illnesses of Tim and Stacey Wakefield infuriated most members of the ‘04 team, and the Sox are not sure what to do moving forward.

▪ You just know that Chris Sale is going to be lights-out for the Braves, probably the National League’s starting pitcher at the All-Star Game. I’m also expecting the Cardinals to roar out of the gate, which will have Lobel-ists crying, “Why can’t we get executives like that?”

▪ Wednesday’s overtime win over the Timberwolves by the Celtics at the Garden was as good as the NBA regular season gets. I am officially geeked for the playoffs. And it’s only January.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics flexed some muscle against the Western Conference's top team Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

▪ Our region lost a great human being and a local institution last Sunday when Joe O’Donnell died of cancer at the age of 79. The New England sports world knew him as a guy who tried to buy the Red Sox before Uncle Bud Selig orchestrated the team’s sale to Henry’s group in 2001.

Born and raised in Everett, O’Donnell was a star baseball and football player at Malden Catholic and went on to become Harvard’s baseball captain. He gave generously to Harvard, including $2.5 million to the baseball program (the field is named for him), and later became an Intercity League hardball legend as player-manager of the Hosmer Chiefs, winning his final championship at the age of 37.

O’Donnell worked and lived with captains of industry but never forgot his local roots. His most important life’s work was the Joey Fund, inspired by the life and death of his 12-year-old son, Joey, who was afflicted with cystic fibrosis. In 40 years, the Joey Fund raised more than a half-billion dollars to develop treatments to extend the lives of those with the disease.

Wish Joe had lived to see Mike Sainristil, an Everett High School kid, clinch the national championship for Michigan with an interception of Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. late Monday night in Houston.

▪ Speaking of Penix, it was tough to watch the Huskies’ QB drop in the draft as the national championship game unfolded. He came into the night in the conversation as a top-three pick, but came out looking broken, old, and something between Tim Tebow and Teddy Bridgewater. Without pocket protection, he was off-target all night and compiled his lowest passer rating (93.6) of the season.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. couldn't mask his disappointment as he walked off the field after the national championship game. Carmen Mandato/Getty

▪ The New York Post has the Patriots selecting Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, the LSU quarterback, with the third overall pick. Imagine the confusion in town if we have stars named Jayden, Jaylen, and Jayson. JD, JB, and JT.

▪ Rick Pitino has St. John’s off to its best start in more than a dozen years, and there’s an effort to schedule UConn at (Lou) Carnesecca Arena on Jan. 5, 2025, which would be the 100th birthday of the legendary coach.

▪ Got an email from reader David Berg of Needham, who wrote, “As the engineer of Schaefer Stadium, I wish you would stop knocking the original stadium. With all its faults, it is what kept the franchise in New England and allowed all the Patriot fans to enjoy the decades of victory. The economics in the construction helped to keep the price of tickets within reason.”

▪ Go Lions. On Sunday night at Ford Field, they will try to win their first playoff game (vs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams) since January 1992. A victory would be the Lions’ second playoff win since 1957. Think about that for a second.

▪ No more Tiger Woods-Nike partnership. What is there to say other than “hallelujah!”?

▪ Sunday’s season-finale loss to the Jets was the 165th regular-season defeat of Belichick’s head coaching career, tying him with Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher for most in NFL history. It reminded one reader of an old joke about Hall of Fame righty Early Wynn, who took forever to get his 300th victory in 1964.

Wynn pitched in the bigs from 1939-63 and achieved his greatest success in Cleveland. He hung around until he was 43 and needed 31 starts in his final two seasons to stagger to the 300 mark. The mean joke in Cleveland in those days was, “Early win, lately lose.” Very Belichickian.

▪ For what it’s worth, clear your calendar for Wednesday, June 12. That’s the night of the Tom Brady-palooza at Gillette and it’s also Game 3 of the NBA Finals, perhaps Celtics at Denver or Oklahoma City.

▪ RIP Billy Gardner, a Connecticut native (born in New London, raised in Waterford) and baseball lifer who died this past week at the age of 96. Second baseman Gardner played in the bigs for 10 seasons, finishing with the Red Sox in 1962-63.

He had a great career as a Twins manager (minors and majors) and developed many of the players who were part of the Twins’ first World Series-winning team in 1987, including Somerset’s Greg Gagne.

Gardner lived at a Super 8 Motel while managing the Twins, and after a runaway truck took out one of the rooms of the establishment, Gardner said he lived at the “Super 7.”

▪ Quiz answer: Roger Staubach (Navy, 1963; Super Bowl VI, Cowboys), Jim Plunkett (Stanford, 1970; SB XV, Raiders), Marcus Allen (USC, 1981; SB XVIII, Raiders), Desmond Howard (Michigan, 1991; SB XXXI, Packers).

