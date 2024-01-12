Bishop Feehan’s defense stifles Cathedral’s high-octane offense in marquee Catholic Central girls’ basketball matchup

Bishop Feehan’s tenacity and togetherness were on full display Friday night in a convincing, 52-32, road triumph over third-ranked Cathedral. Even when shots weren’t falling, the No. 2 Shamrocks (6-2, 4-0) continued to relentlessly pressure the ball and help one another at the perfect moment.

The reality, however, is that the Shamrocks take the most pride in their defense. Yes, they can light it up from outside, but they know nothing is more critical than stifling the opposition as they pursue a Division 1 state title.

With a star-studded roster that features sharpshooters Maddy Steel, Charlotte Adams-Lopez, Mollie Mullen, and more, it would be easy to peg Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball as primarily an offensive-minded team.

When the Panthers (7-3, 3-1) sliced the deficit to 13 with 4:18 remaining, Bishop Feehan continued to trust what got it there. Mullen altered a skip pass, Steel ripped the ball away, and Adams-Lopez converted in transition to seal a signature Catholic Central victory.

Bishop Feehan’s Julia Webster pulls up for a jumper for two of her 12 points in a Catholic Central victory for the No. 2 Shamrocks over third-ranked Cathedral. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“The girls have really bought into our defensive system,” said Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores. “They take a lot of pride in it. We knew that Cathedral was a talented offensive team. We did our best to keep them at bay.”

Steel (13 points), Adams-Lopez (12), Julia Webster (12), and Mullen (9) also wreaked havoc offensively, consistently making the extra pass and turning down good shots for great ones. They used ball fakes effectively and didn’t fall for Cathedral’s traps.

The Panthers scored the opening bucket, yet managed just one point the rest of the quarter as the Shamrocks jumped out to an 11-3 edge. Mullen tossed in seven points, and Adams-Lopez, Steel, and Mullen blocked and altered shots.

Cathedral's Leilani Benson (center) found little room to maneuver against the stifling defensive pressure of Bishop Feehan's Mollie Mullen (left, No. 14) and Maddy Steel (right, No. 5). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Whenever a Panther guard made a move, multiple Shamrocks were there to greet them. Bishop Feehan proved it could handle Cathedral’s frenetic pace, consistently making the extra pass in transition to finish inside.

Webster did damage at the rim, helping the Shamrocks extend their lead to 25-12 at halftime despite strong offensive rebounding from Cathedral’s Leilani Benson.

Adams-Lopez took three charges in the game, including two in the second half after a hard fall in the first half.

“That’s crazy,” Webster said. “I don’t even know how she does it. It helps our whole game, offensively and defensively, with her sacrificing her body.”

Keyona Raines scored 7 points, and Jasmine Day-Cox and Hijjah Allen-Paisley added 6 apiece for a Cathedral team that averaged 61.4 points entering the night. The Panthers had their moments, and stuck to their style, but they couldn’t find a rhythm the bulk of the night.

“When you play the way we played, in so many long spurts, that’s the outcome you’re going to get against a good quality team like that,” said Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter.

Cathedral’s Hijjah Allen-Paisley (left) tries for a steal as she defends Bishop Feehan's Madelyn Steel. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cathedral’s Leilani Benson chases a loose ball in between Bishop Feehan's Maddy Steele (left) and Samantha Carlson (right). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.