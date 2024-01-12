Commanders reportedly find new general manager in 49ers’ front office

Washington owner Josh Harris and his search committee followed through on his pledge for a “thorough but rapid” process to pinpoint and hire the next front office lead after firing Ron Rivera . Peters and that group will now work through a long list of candidates to find Washington’s next coach to replace Rivera on the sideline.

Peters was considered one of the top candidates available and also drew interest from the Chargers and Raiders for their vacancies.

The Commanders have an agreement in place to hire 49ers executive Adam Peters as their new general manager, a person with knowledge of the move told the AP on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the hire.

Ravens’ Andrews practices

Mark Andrews was back at practice for the Ravens after missing the final six games of the regular season because of an ankle injury. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end went on injured reserve after he was hurt early in a Nov. 16 game against Cincinnati.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced on Friday, which could affect the playing time of Everett graduate Isaiah Likely. Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Baltimore, which has a bye this playoff weekend as the overall top seed, was able to keep winning in Andrews’s absence, and second-year tight end Isaiah Likely filled in admirably. Likely, a Cambridge native and Everett High product in his second season, caught five touchdown passes in the final five games of the regular season.

Bills rule out pair

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and reserve safety Taylor Rapp will not be available for Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Steelers, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Davis, who finished second on the team with 746 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, suffered a knee injury in Buffalo’s season-ending and AFC East-clinching victory at Miami on Sunday. Rapp made perhaps the biggest play of that game despite a calf injury, intercepting Tua Tagovailo to end the Dolphins’ final drive.

Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond, a valuable special teamer as the lone player on the roster to return a punt this season, will miss Sunday’s NFC playoff game against Rams due to a knee injury. Detroit ruled out Raymond along with backup tight end James Mitchell, who has a hand injury.

Kalif Raymond, who returned every punt for the Lions this season, will miss the first round of the playoffs. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Star Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable with a knee injury, but the record-setting rookie did some work during practice Thursday and Friday.

Dillon doubtful for Packers

Running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) is doubtful for the Packers for Sunday’s NFC playoff matchup with the Cowboys. Dillon, who didn’t practice, sat out the regular-season finale, a win over the Bears.

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are questionable.

Former Boston College standout AJ Dillon is doubtful for the Packers on Sunday. Jared C. Tilton/Getty

The Titans conducted virtual interviews with a pair of offensive coordinators, the Bengals’ Brian Callahan and the Giants’ Mike Kafka, the first conversations with candidates for their head coaching vacancy. On Tuesday, Tennessee fired Mike Vrabel after six seasons.

Falcons interview Macdonald

A virtual interview was conducted by the Falcons with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching vacancy. Macdonald is the first candidate to interview with Atlanta, which fired Arthur Smith on Sunday after his third consecutive 7-10 season.

Washington duo declares

The exodus of players entering the NFL draft from NCAA runner-up Washington continued with All-American wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Dillon Johnson announcing they were leaving the school. The pair told ESPN of their plans to enter the draft.